Mark Dowling set to take over from Derek Lyng as new Kilkenny U20 hurling manager

MARK DOWLING IS set to succeed Derek Lyng as Kilkenny U20 hurling manager after the County Board Management Committee approved his selection on Monday night.

Dowling’s appointment will now be ratified at the September County Board meeting.

Dowling was previously in charge of Dicksboro during their run to the 2020 Kilkenny senior final. He subsequently worked with Tipperary club Thurles Sarsfields and reached the 2021 Tipperary senior final.

Former U20 boss Derek Lyng led Kilkenny to their first All-Ireland at the grade since 2008 earlier this year. In August he was named the new senior manager.

Elsewhere, former London manager Noel Dunning has been recommended as the candidate to be the next U20 Roscommon football manager. His name will be brought before delegates at next Monday’s County Board meeting for ratification.

The St. Aidans club man was also part of Anthony Cunningham’s backroom team last season. Dunning takes over from Liam Tully, who recently completed a three-year term.