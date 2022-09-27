Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Advertisement

Mark Dowling set to take over from Derek Lyng as new Kilkenny U20 hurling manager

Dowling’s appointment will now be ratified at the September County Board meeting.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 8:38 AM
40 minutes ago 663 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5877027
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

MARK DOWLING IS set to succeed Derek Lyng as Kilkenny U20 hurling manager after the County Board Management Committee approved his selection on Monday night.

Dowling’s appointment will now be ratified at the September County Board meeting.

Dowling was previously in charge of Dicksboro during their run to the 2020 Kilkenny senior final. He subsequently worked with Tipperary club Thurles Sarsfields and reached the 2021 Tipperary senior final.

Former U20 boss Derek Lyng led Kilkenny to their first All-Ireland at the grade since 2008 earlier this year. In August he was named the new senior manager.

Elsewhere, former London manager Noel Dunning has been recommended as the candidate to be the next U20 Roscommon football manager. His name will be brought before delegates at next Monday’s County Board meeting for ratification. 

The St. Aidans club man was also part of Anthony Cunningham’s backroom team last season. Dunning takes over from Liam Tully, who recently completed a three-year term. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie