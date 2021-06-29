Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

Mark English breaks Irish 800m record to seal spot at Tokyo Games at the 11th hour

Entries for the Olympics end at midnight tonight but the Donegal man produced a sensational performance when he needed it most.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,494 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5481135
Mark English (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Mark English (file pic).
Mark English (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DONEGAL’S MARK ENGLISH broke the Irish 800m by just over a tenth of a second and beat the automatic Olympic qualifying mark in Castello, Spain, to seal his spot at the Tokyo Olympics at the 11th hour.

The Finn Valley AC man ran a time of 1:44.71 to book his seat on the plane, with Tokyo entries due to close at midnight tonight.

English finished second this evening at the Trofeo Diputación Memorial Cansino behind Algeria’s Yassine Hethat (1:44:25).

The Irishman’s time beat a 26-year-old national record held by David Matthews.

English, 28, is a three-time European medalist and will now not have to rely on his world/qualification ranking to get him to Tokyo.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He had been sitting in 48th, with 48 athletes assured of a spot at the Games. However, after several weeks of strong performances with which he knocked on the door, he finally sealed the deal this evening and chalked down a new national record for good measure.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie