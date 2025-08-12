Mark English smashes his own 800m Irish record in Budapest

MARK ENGLISH HAS smashed his own Irish record over 800m with a superb run at the Gyulai István Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, in Budapest today.

The Donegal man ran 1:43.37 to finish second to Kenya’s Laban Kipkorir Chepkwony, who won in a time of 1:42.96.

English’s run is over half a second faster than his previous record of 1:43.92, which he set in June.

That result saw English, 32, become the first Irishman to run the 800m under 1:44.

English, who switched coach to Justin Rinaldi of the Fast 8 Track Club following the Paris Olympics, has now clocked all of his six fastest ever times this year.

Today’s result in Budapest is subject to ratification.