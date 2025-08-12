The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English smashes his own 800m Irish record in Budapest
MARK ENGLISH HAS smashed his own Irish record over 800m with a superb run at the Gyulai István Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, in Budapest today.
The Donegal man ran 1:43.37 to finish second to Kenya’s Laban Kipkorir Chepkwony, who won in a time of 1:42.96.
English’s run is over half a second faster than his previous record of 1:43.92, which he set in June.
That result saw English, 32, become the first Irishman to run the 800m under 1:44.
English, who switched coach to Justin Rinaldi of the Fast 8 Track Club following the Paris Olympics, has now clocked all of his six fastest ever times this year.
Today’s result in Budapest is subject to ratification.
