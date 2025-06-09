Mark English breaks Irish record with 800m win in Netherlands

MARK ENGLISH BROKE his own Irish 800m record tonight as he triumphed at the FBK Games in Hengelo in the Netherlands.
The Donegal native set a new national record with his time of 1:43.92.
In the process English became the first Irishman to run under 1:44, as he ran clear of Yanis Meziane of France and Peyton Craig of Australia to win.
The 32-year-old will race again on Thursday night in Oslo in the Diamond League.
Tonight’s result continues English’s excellent form this year after claiming a bronze medal in March in the European Indoor Athletics Championships at 800m level. That achievement was also earned in the Netherlands in Apeldoorn and was the fifth European medal of his career.
