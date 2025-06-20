Advertisement
Mark English. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Freerunning man

Mark English breaks the Irish 800m record for the second time in a fortnight

Irish record smashed once again by the Donegal man.
9.14pm, 20 Jun 2025

FOR THE SECOND time this month, Mark English has lowered the time for the fastest Irishman in the 800 metres.

The race was at the Diamond League Meet in Parish, and English finished in sixth-place.

The Letterkenny man posted a time of 1:43.98, while in an tight finish, the overall winner was Spain’s Mohammed Attaoui with a time of 1:42.73.

English’s form has been a revelation in 2025, with the highpoint being a European 800m bronze in March.

Sarah Healy will be in action in the 1500m at 9.50pm Irish time.

