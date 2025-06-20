The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English breaks the Irish 800m record for the second time in a fortnight
FOR THE SECOND time this month, Mark English has lowered the time for the fastest Irishman in the 800 metres.
The race was at the Diamond League Meet in Parish, and English finished in sixth-place.
The Letterkenny man posted a time of 1:43.98, while in an tight finish, the overall winner was Spain’s Mohammed Attaoui with a time of 1:42.73.
English’s form has been a revelation in 2025, with the highpoint being a European 800m bronze in March.
Sarah Healy will be in action in the 1500m at 9.50pm Irish time.
