Saturday 4 May, 2019
Nineteen-year-old Irish goalkeeper handed Premier League debut for Bournemouth

Mark Travers gets the nod ahead of Asmir Begovic and Artur Boruc against Tottenham.

By Cian Roche Saturday 4 May 2019, 12:03 PM
48 minutes ago 5,386 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4619861

IRISH TEENAGER MARK Travers makes his Premier League debut this afternoon for Bournemouth after being named in the starting team to face Tottenham at Dean Court.

Mark Travers Ireland goalkeeper, Mark Travers. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 19-year-old gets the nod ahead of Artur Boruc and Asmir Begovic for Saturday’s early kick-off.

“We rate him very highly,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.

“He’s a great character. He’s got a great attitude. Very good goalkeeper, huge potential.

We think this is an ideal game for him to show us what he’s capable of.”

Travers has been included in international squads under Mick McCarthy – most recently Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

He was an unused sub for both games.

“A few weeks or months ago, the aim was to get into the 21s squad and then to get into the provisional was obviously great, but to get the phone call that I was in the main squad, it was a bit of a shock to be honest, but it’s an opportunity that I’m looking forward to taking,” he told The42 of his senior international call-up.

The former Cherry Orchard man joined the Bournemouth back in July 2016 after a successful trial with the club.

Having spent the first half of last season on loan at Southern Premier League side, Weymouth, Travers last summer signed a long-term deal with the Cherries. 

Eddie Howe’s are safe from the threat of relegation, but a win today would lift them above Crystal Palace and Newcastle for a couple of hours at least.

Tottenham, meanwhile, can strengthen their hold on third place ahead of Chelsea with a win at the Vitality Stadium.

Tweet by @AFC Bournemouth Source: AFC Bournemouth/Twitter

