Monday 8 July, 2019
Arnautovic completes move to Chinese Super League after handing in transfer request

The 30-year-old Austrian forward leaves West Ham for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £22 million.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,644 Views 5 Comments
He spent two seasons with the Hammers.
Image: Victoria Jones
Image: Victoria Jones

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC HAS completed his move from West Ham to Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced today. 

The Austrian scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in two seasons at the Hammers, but has been linked with a lucrative switch to China since January.

Last week, he handed the London club a transfer request for the second time in a bid to force the transfer. 

“West Ham United can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee,” West Ham said in a statement.

According to reports, West Ham will receive £22 million for the 30-year-old after turning down a £35 million bid just six months ago.

Arnautovic will join forces with former Brazilian internationals Oscar and Hulk at the Chinese champions.

