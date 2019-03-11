This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Itoje ruled out of England's final Six Nations encounter

Bath lock Charlie Ewels retains his place in Eddie Jones’ squad with Sarries star Itoje missing out.

By Gavan Casey Monday 11 Mar 2019, 10:28 AM
The influential lock has returned to Saracens to continue to recover from a knee injury.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton
The influential lock has returned to Saracens to continue to recover from a knee injury.
Image: Mike Egerton

MARO ITOJE HAS been ruled out of England’s potential Guinness Six Nations championship-deciding clash with Scotland at Twickenham.

Saracens lock Itoje has rejoined his club to continue his recovery from a knee injury after being left out of Eddie Jones’ 31-man squad for Saturday’s encounter (5pm kick-off).

The 24-year-old sustained knee ligament damage in 32-20 win over Ireland on 2 February and sat out the victory over France and the 21-13 loss to Wales in Cardiff before rejoining England’s training squad ahead of their mauling of Italy last weekend.

However, he limped out of a training session last week and was subsequently ruled out of England’s 57-14 win.

Bath second row Charlie Ewels retains his place in Jones’ squad, which also includes uncapped quartet Ben Earl, Elliott Stooke, Marcus Smith and Ollie Thorley.

England can win the Six Nations if they beat Scotland and Wales fail to beat Ireland in Cardiff.

