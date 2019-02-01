This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fellaini leaves United for China after five-and-a-half-year Old Trafford stint

The Belgian scored 22 goals for United but had fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

By AFP Friday 1 Feb 2019, 4:52 PM
29 minutes ago 775 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4472631
Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring the equalising goal against Derby in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring the equalising goal against Derby in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED ANNOUNCED on Friday that midfielder Marouane Fellaini has left the club to join China’s Shandong Luneng on a permanent transfer.

The Belgium international, 31, arrived at Old Trafford from Everton in August 2013 and went on to make 177 appearances throughout five and a half seasons at United, scoring 22 goals.

“Everybody at United thanks Marouane for his service and wishes him well for the future as he completes his move to Shandong Luneng Taishan FC in China,” said a statement on United’s website.

Fellaini joins fellow Belgian international midfielder Mousa Dembele in swapping the Premier League for the Chinese Super League after the 31-year-old signed for Guangzhou R&F from Tottenham last month.

The former Everton player, who last year signed a new and improved deal until 2020, was a key figure at Old Trafford under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

But he has featured only once, as a late substitute, in United’s seven Premier League games since Mourinho was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in as caretaker manager.

Shandong finished third in the CSL last season, 10 points behind champions Shanghai SIPG, and were runners-up in the Chinese FA Cup.

Graziano Pelle, the 33-year-old Italian striker, signed for Shandong from Southampton in July 2016 for about £13 million.

Bayern Munich back-up striker Sandro Wagner on Wednesday joined Tianjin Teda after the 31-year-old former Germany international received what Bayern called a “very attractive offer”.

The new season begins on 1 March.

© Agence France-Presse

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

