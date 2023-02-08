PSG knocked out of French Cup by Marseille, Real Madrid reach Club World Cup final

RUSLAN MALINOVSKYI SCORED an excellent second-half winner as Marseille beat rivals Paris Saint-Germain at home for the first time since 2011 on Wednesday, winning 2-1 to reach the French Cup quarter-finals.

Alexis Sanchez gave Marseille the lead just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot, before Sergio Ramos equalised on the stroke of half-time.

But Ukraine international Malinovskyi blasted the hosts back in front and they held on to end their long wait for a victory over PSG at Stade Velodrome.

It was a second straight early Cup exit for record 14-time winners PSG after last season’s last-16 loss to Nice.

Marseille, who slipped eight points behind leaders PSG on Sunday after a 3-1 home loss to Nice, started slowly but they grew into the game.

Ramos was the culprit as Marseille forged ahead, clumsily fouling Cengiz Under just inside the area. Sanchez stepped up to send Donnarumma the wrong way and score his 11th goal of a productive first season since joining OM from Inter Milan.

Lionel Messi, with a free-kick, and Neymar both came close to levelling, before Ramos did just that by steering a header into the far corner from a Neymar set-piece in first-half stoppage time.

Marseille restored their lead in the 57th minute as a loose ball broke to Malinovskyi on the edge of the box and the on-loan Atalanta midfielder hammered a left-footed strike into the top corner.

PSG almost forced a penalty shootout when Neymar set Messi in the clear, only for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to fire off target.

Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final with a 4-1 win over Egypt’s Al Ahly on Wednesday in Morocco, thanks to Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas’s goals.

The European champions took the lead just before half-time with a Vinicius chip and then Valverde smashed in the second soon after the break.

Madrid endured a nervier spell than they would have liked after Ali Maaloul earned the 10-time African Champions League winners a foothold in the game from the penalty spot.

Luka Modric missed a late penalty for Los Blancos, perhaps distracted by laser pointers shone at his face from the stands, with Mohamed El Shenawy saving his effort.

Rodrygo added a cool finish in stoppage time after a slick combination with Dani Ceballos and youngster Arribas wrapped up the win.

Madrid will face Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, who beat Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo, in Saturday’s final.

