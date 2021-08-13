Membership : Access or Sign Up
Arsenal in talks to bring Real Madrid playmaker Odegaard back on permanent deal

Meanwhile, the Gunners are set to face newly-promoted Brentford without their star forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette tonight.

By Press Association Friday 13 Aug 2021, 4:06 PM
Martin Odegaard enjoyed a loan spell in North London last season.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ARSENAL AND REAL Madrid are in talks over an Emirates Stadium return for playmaker Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Gunners, where he did enough to impress manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal, who finished eighth in the Premier League last year, have been keen to add a number 10 to their ranks over the course of the summer.

As well as Odegaard, they have been linked with moves for Leicester’s James Maddison and Houssem Aouar of Lyon.

But now it appears a return for Odegaard is the most likely outcome, with the PA news agency understanding talks have opened between Arsenal and the Spanish giants.

Odegaard left on a temporary move last January having failed to break into the Madrid team under Zinedine Zidane but has also been unable to convince Carlo Ancelotti of his talent this pre-season.

arsenal-file-photos Aubameyang and Lacazette are set to miss out this evening. Source: PA

This time the move to Arsenal could be a permanent one, especially with the Premier League club about to sell Joe Willock to Newcastle to raise any additional funds to make the deal happen.

Norway international Odegaard made 20 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last year, scoring twice.

Arsenal kick off the Premier League season at newly-promoted Brentford tonight, and reports claim they will be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and key striker Alexandre Lacazette. 

A number of outlets including The Athletic report that the pair won’t be available this evening as they are both unwell. 

Press Association

