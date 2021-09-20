Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

'I prefer to play under the hostility' - Fitzpatrick relishing reception from Ryder Cup crowd

The Sheffield native says the atmosphere will act as an extra motivation to perform well for Europe.

By Press Association Monday 20 Sep 2021, 4:01 PM
8 minutes ago 108 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5553554
Matt Fitzpatrick.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Matt Fitzpatrick.
Matt Fitzpatrick.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EUROPE’S PLAYERS ARE braced for a hostile atmosphere when they attempt to retain the Ryder Cup against the United States at Whistling Straits.

Yet based on what England’s Matt Fitzpatrick experienced during the last away contest at Hazeltine in 2016, things may not be as bad as everyone is expecting.

“It was difficult last time,” Fitzpatrick, who at 22 was the youngest player on either side five years ago, told the PA news agency.

“I only played a foursomes and a singles match. Of course I would have liked to play more, everybody would, and I never really felt like I experienced it in full.

“I was playing with Henrik Stenson, one of the most likeable guys out here, for one. And I didn’t really get too much abuse. I got ‘Did your mum cut your hair?’ and ‘Does your mum cut the crust off your sandwiches?’

“For me it was fine, but I know for other people it was much worse.”

One spectator was indeed ejected from the course for shouting abuse at Rory McIlroy, while reigning Masters champion Danny Willett was a particular target for the galleries after his brother’s ill-advised magazine article before play got under way labelling them a “baying mob of imbeciles”.

The United States went on to whitewash Europe in the opening morning’s foursomes and, although the visitors won five and a half of the next eight available points, they eventually suffered a comprehensive 17-11 defeat.

Six of the last seven Ryder Cups have been won by the home side – with the 2012 ‘Miracle at Medinah’ the sole exception – but Europe’s male players can take heart from the way their female counterparts overcame a similar lack of on-site support to win the Solheim Cup in Toledo earlier this month.

“That’s the disappointing thing, that the US aren’t allowing fans in – well I say fans, they just aren’t allowing people in in general from the UK and EU,” Fitzpatrick added.

It’s going to be pretty one-sided. It always is, home or away, but it would have been nice to have a few of our own in there.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But I think that’s what makes it more fun, if I’m honest. You’ve got to put up with that as well and it makes it more exciting, in my opinion. In a way I prefer to play under the hostility.

“It’s an added pressure, an added motivation to try to play well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie