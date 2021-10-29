Matt's Entertainment! Smith hat-trick helps Pat's ease to victory over Longford

Longford Town 1-4 St Patrick’s Athletic

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

MATTY SMITH SCORED a hat-trick and turned provider for another goal as St Pat’s made it four wins from four this season against a luckless Longford Town side.

Smith grabbed his first goal in the 29th minute and completed his hat-trick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

It was hard luck on a Town side who competed very well but yet again will rue not putting away chances when they came their way. They were also denied two penalties, one in each half.

Against the run of play, Pat’s took the lead in the 29th minute when Smith scored with a stunning volley. Before that, Vitezslav Jaros had denied Dean Williams twice. In the 19th minute, Williams’ header was saved by the Pat’s netminder and then in the 25th minute, Rob Manley played the ball to Williams but Jaros brought off a fine save to keep his goal intact.

Minutes after the opening goal Town had claims for a penalty waved away by referee Ray Matthews. Paddy Barrett appeared to have bundled over Manley but no spot-kick was awarded.

Pat’s doubled their advantage in the 44th minute when Robbie Benson’s corner from the left-hand side was headed home by Smith.

Williams squandered a great chance for the home side just before the break, collecting Darragh Nugent’s cross and twisting and turning before hitting a terrible effort well wide.

Town pulled a goal back dix minutes into the second half, Aodh Dervin with the pass to Williams — who looked offside — but continued through before scoring.

For all the possession they had, Town couldn’t add to their goal and in the 84th minute Pat’s got their third of the night with their first real chance of the second half, Smith turning provider for Alfie Lewis who powerfully shot to the net.

Smith then grabbed his hat-trick in the first minute of stoppage time, finishing from close range after Darragh Burns played the ball across the box.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Dean Zambra, Aaron O’Driscoll, Ben Lynch, Paddy Kirk; Aaron Robinson, Aodh Dervin; Rob Manley (Callum Warfield, ‘86), Darragh Nugent (Dylan Grimes, ‘65), Karl Chambers (Conor Davis, ‘66); Dean Williams (Aaron Dobbs, ‘86).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Vitezslav Jaros; Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett, James Abankwah (Lee Desmond, ‘61), Ian Bermingham; Chris Forrester (Alfie Lewis, ‘68), Robbie Benson (Kyrian Nwoko, ‘78), Jamie Lennon; Darragh Burns, Mattie Smith, Jason McClelland (Billy King, ‘61)

Referee: Ray Matthews