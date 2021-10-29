Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Matt's Entertainment! Smith hat-trick helps Pat's ease to victory over Longford

Pat’s cemented their grip on second place with a 4-1 win at Bishopsgate.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Friday 29 Oct 2021, 9:56 PM
58 minutes ago 473 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5587637
Matt Smith, wearing 12, scored a hat-trick against Longford.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Matt Smith, wearing 12, scored a hat-trick against Longford.
Matt Smith, wearing 12, scored a hat-trick against Longford.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Longford Town 1-4 St Patrick’s Athletic

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

MATTY SMITH SCORED a hat-trick and turned provider for another goal as St Pat’s made it four wins from four this season against a luckless Longford Town side.

Smith grabbed his first goal in the 29th minute and completed his hat-trick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

It was hard luck on a Town side who competed very well but yet again will rue not putting away chances when they came their way. They were also denied two penalties, one in each half.

Against the run of play, Pat’s took the lead in the 29th minute when Smith scored with a stunning volley. Before that, Vitezslav Jaros had denied Dean Williams twice. In the 19th minute, Williams’ header was saved by the Pat’s netminder and then in the 25th minute, Rob Manley played the ball to Williams but Jaros brought off a fine save to keep his goal intact.

Minutes after the opening goal Town had claims for a penalty waved away by referee Ray Matthews. Paddy Barrett appeared to have bundled over Manley but no spot-kick was awarded.

Pat’s doubled their advantage in the 44th minute when Robbie Benson’s corner from the left-hand side was headed home by Smith.

Williams squandered a great chance for the home side just before the break, collecting Darragh Nugent’s cross and twisting and turning before hitting a terrible effort well wide.

Town pulled a goal back dix minutes into the second half, Aodh Dervin with the pass to Williams — who looked offside — but continued through before scoring.

For all the possession they had, Town couldn’t add to their goal and in the 84th minute Pat’s got their third of the night with their first real chance of the second half, Smith turning provider for Alfie Lewis who powerfully shot to the net.

Smith then grabbed his hat-trick in the first minute of stoppage time, finishing from close range after Darragh Burns played the ball across the box.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Dean Zambra, Aaron O’Driscoll, Ben Lynch, Paddy Kirk; Aaron Robinson, Aodh Dervin; Rob Manley (Callum Warfield, ‘86), Darragh Nugent (Dylan Grimes, ‘65), Karl Chambers (Conor Davis, ‘66); Dean Williams (Aaron Dobbs, ‘86).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Vitezslav Jaros; Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett, James Abankwah (Lee Desmond, ‘61), Ian Bermingham; Chris Forrester (Alfie Lewis, ‘68), Robbie Benson (Kyrian Nwoko, ‘78), Jamie Lennon; Darragh Burns, Mattie Smith, Jason McClelland (Billy King, ‘61)

Referee: Ray Matthews

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Deniese O'Flaherty

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie