Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 12 July 2021
Advertisement

Wexford's O'Hanlon and Maria Kinsella elected co-chairs of new GPA merger

Sixteen male and female players have selected on the new National Executive Committee.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 12 Jul 2021, 7:40 PM
14 minutes ago 233 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5493467
Maria Kinsella and Matthew O'Hanlon
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
Maria Kinsella and Matthew O'Hanlon
Maria Kinsella and Matthew O'Hanlon
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

WEXFORD HURLER MATTHEW O’Hanlon and Maria Kinsella have been elected as co-chairs of the new Gaelic Players Association [GPA].

The appointments were announced following the first AGM of the association which merged with the Women’s Gaelic Players Association [WGPA] last December.

A new National Executive Committee [NEC] consisting of 16 male and female players was selected at the meeting. They met for the first time after the AGM to elect the executive officers.

Carlow footballer Kinsella previously served as the chief with the WGPA and will join up alongside the Wexford captain. O’Hanlon comes into the position to replace former Mayo footballer Tom Parsons, who officially took over as GPA CEO today. 

Parsons was first appointed to that role in May.

Former Cork camogie goalkeeper Aoife Murray was elected as secretary and Donal Óg Cusack was elected to continue as President of the association.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The new NEC has 10 male and six female players to represent the members of the GPA, including Clare’s Podge Collins and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin.

  • Podge Collins – Clare Football
  • Niamh Collins – Dublin Football
  • Naos Connaughton – Roscommon Hurling
  • Philip Greene – Sligo Football
  • Ciaran Kilkenny –Dublin Football
  • Maria Kinsella – Carlow Football
  • Kate McKay – Down Football
  • Neil McManus – Antrim Hurling
  • Chloe Morey – Clare Camogie
  • Niall Morgan – Tyrone Football
  • Michael Murphy – Donegal Football
  • Aoife Murray – Cork Camogie
  • Donal Og Cusack – Cork Hurling
  • Matt O’Hanlon – Wexford Hurling
  • Mickey Quinn – Longford Football
  • Lorraine Ryan – Galway Camogie

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie