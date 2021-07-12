Wexford's O'Hanlon and Maria Kinsella elected co-chairs of new GPA merger

WEXFORD HURLER MATTHEW O’Hanlon and Maria Kinsella have been elected as co-chairs of the new Gaelic Players Association [GPA].

The appointments were announced following the first AGM of the association which merged with the Women’s Gaelic Players Association [WGPA] last December.

A new National Executive Committee [NEC] consisting of 16 male and female players was selected at the meeting. They met for the first time after the AGM to elect the executive officers.

Carlow footballer Kinsella previously served as the chief with the WGPA and will join up alongside the Wexford captain. O’Hanlon comes into the position to replace former Mayo footballer Tom Parsons, who officially took over as GPA CEO today.

Parsons was first appointed to that role in May.

Former Cork camogie goalkeeper Aoife Murray was elected as secretary and Donal Óg Cusack was elected to continue as President of the association.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The new NEC has 10 male and six female players to represent the members of the GPA, including Clare’s Podge Collins and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin.

Podge Collins – Clare Football

Niamh Collins – Dublin Football

Naos Connaughton – Roscommon Hurling

Philip Greene – Sligo Football

Ciaran Kilkenny –Dublin Football

Maria Kinsella – Carlow Football

Kate McKay – Down Football

Neil McManus – Antrim Hurling

Chloe Morey – Clare Camogie

Niall Morgan – Tyrone Football

Michael Murphy – Donegal Football

Aoife Murray – Cork Camogie

Donal Og Cusack – Cork Hurling

Matt O’Hanlon – Wexford Hurling

Mickey Quinn – Longford Football

Lorraine Ryan – Galway Camogie

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!