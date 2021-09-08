Kenny has term in charge of Dublin hurlers extended

MATTIE KENNY WILL remain in charge of the Dublin hurlers for the 2022 season.

Dublin GAA have confirmed that the former double All-Ireland club winning Cuala boss has agreed to extend his stay into a fourth season.

He replaced Pat Gilroy before the 2019 season, agreeing an initial three-year term.

Kenny had been linked with the vacant managerial role in his native Galway following Shane O’Neill’s decision to step down.

But, after leading the Sky Blues to their first Leinster final in seven years this summer, Kenny has re-committed to the cause. After outgunning the Tribesmen in the semi-final, Covid-hit Dublin lost the provincial decider to Kilkenny.

Their season ended with a 2-26 to 0-24 defeat to Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

“I’m delighted to be in a position to extend my time in charge of the Dublin senior hurlers,” he said.

“We have a great bunch of guys on the panel, who are highly committed to Dublin hurling and the Dublin senior hurling team, and we are focused on getting better and building to delivering the performances that the Dublin hurling supporters can be proud of.

“It is an exciting time with plenty of younger talent coming through in the county, as seen by our recent Leinster success at U20 level.

“We are all looking forward to getting back to work later in the year and preparing for the 2022 campaign.”

Dublin chairman Mick Seavers added: “We are delighted that Mattie has agreed to extend his tenure as Dublin senior hurling manager.”

“We had a very positive year in 2021 at both senior and underage level. We look forward to seeing some of our talented U20 players progress into the senior ranks under Mattie and his management team in the coming months.”

