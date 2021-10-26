Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Advertisement

Aston Villa defender given all-clear to play for Poland

Matty Cash has been granted permission to represent the country from which his mother hails.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,805 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5584743
Matty Cash.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Matty Cash.
Matty Cash.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ASTON VILLA DEFENDER Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after being granted citizenship.

The president of the Polish FA, Cezary Kulesza, confirmed that the 24-year-old – whose mother was born in Poland – had been given citizenship on Tuesday afternoon.

Cash wrote on Instagram: “This is a very important and proud day for me and my family.

“My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities.

“I would like to thank Mr president, my family and other people who helped me with that. Now it’s time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this Country.”

Poland are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind England and face minnows Andorra away on November 12 before a home fixture against Hungary on November 15.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Head coach Paulo Sousa said there was a “lot of enthusiasm” about playing for Poland in Cash’s family, adding: “Playing in the national team is not only a great responsibility, but also something additional, which is very difficult to describe in words.”

Cash signed a five-year contract at Villa Park in September 2020, joining from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £16million.

He has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 Premier League win over Everton in September.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie