Max McCusker becomes the latest Irish athlete to join Enhanced Games

MAX MCCUSKER is the latest Irish athlete to join the Enhanced Games.

The controversial competition, which will take place in Las Vegas in May 2026, allows athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision.

Olympian McCusker competed in the men’s 4x100m medley relay at the Paris 2024 Games alongside teammates Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, and Shane Ryan.

The 26-year-old also broke the Irish 100m butterfly record twice in one day at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha last year, registering times of 52.52 and 52.31 seconds, while he set a new Irish record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 51.90 seconds during the Irish Open and Olympic Trials in May 2024.

McCusker was one of seven athletes officially announced this evening – World Championship Bronze Medalist Beatriz Pirón, Felipe Lima, a World Championship and Pan Am Gold Medalist, and Emmanuel Matadi, an African Games and African Championships Medalist were among the others.

Previously, it was announced that Shane Ryan, a World and European Bronze Medalist who has represented Ireland at three separate Olympic Games, would be part of the event.

Swim Ireland expressed disappointment with Ryan’s decision.

