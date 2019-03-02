This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

7,183 Views 2 Comments
Share

Division 1
Tyrone v Cavan,  7pm
Mayo v Galway, 7.15pm – live eir Sport 1

Division 2
Tipperary v Cork, 7pm
Donegal v Armagh, 7.15pm - live eir Sport 2

Division 3
Carlow v Louth, 7pm
Down v Offaly, 7pm
Laois v Longford, 7pm

*******

It’s prediction time! Who do you fancy to win the game in Castlebar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s football action. The big game of the day takes place in Elverys MacHale Park, where Mayo and Galway meet at 7.15pm.

After winning their opening three games, Mayo are coming off the back of a demoralising defeat to Dublin, while Galway have a 50% record from four games. The Tribesmen’s defensive style will ask serious questions of a Mayo attack that misfired in Croke Park last weekend.

Here’s how both teams are named to start:

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitrin Mór)
4. David Wynne (Maigh Cuillin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuillin)
7. Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Ciarán Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
11. Jonathan Duane (St James’)
12. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

13. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
14. Padraic Cunningham (Headford)
15. Antaine Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'What the f*** are you doing?': Brendan Rodgers stunned by abuse from Celtic fans
    'What the f*** are you doing?': Brendan Rodgers stunned by abuse from Celtic fans
    'Fans can't win derbies in the office': Klopp determined to earn bragging rights for Reds fans
    Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid suffers another blow with surprise defeat
    IRELAND
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Michel Barnier says EU is open to negotiating on Brexit 'guarantees' but not on the backstop
    This Irish horror film about a strange sinkhole is your next big cinema scare
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wolves end winless run, Palace maintain good form, more misery for Huddersfield
    Wolves end winless run, Palace maintain good form, more misery for Huddersfield
    As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Bournemouth vs Man City, Premier League
    Ake was left 'broken' by Mourinho during his time at Chelsea

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie