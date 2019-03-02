46 mins ago

Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s football action. The big game of the day takes place in Elverys MacHale Park, where Mayo and Galway meet at 7.15pm.

After winning their opening three games, Mayo are coming off the back of a demoralising defeat to Dublin, while Galway have a 50% record from four games. The Tribesmen’s defensive style will ask serious questions of a Mayo attack that misfired in Croke Park last weekend.

Here’s how both teams are named to start:

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitrin Mór)

4. David Wynne (Maigh Cuillin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuillin)

7. Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

9. Ciarán Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

11. Jonathan Duane (St James’)

12. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

13. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

14. Padraic Cunningham (Headford)

15. Antaine Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)