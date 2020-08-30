Here are the semi-final line-ups in Kerry and Mayo after today's action

Kerry

MID KERRY AND Dr Crokes completed the Kerry senior football semi-final line-up with their quarter-final successes this afternoon.

The pair will join St Brendan’s and East Kerry, victors in Saturday’s quarter-final ties, in the semi-final draw that will take place tomorrow evening at 7pm.

The second game of the day saw Mid Kerry come from behind to take down Kenmare Shamrocks by 1-13 to 1-12 at the Killarney venue.

Kenmare went clear 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval, Paul O’Connor bagging their goal for a team that also included county seniors Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien.

Mid Kerry trailed 1-10 to 0-9 at the second water break but it was they that finished the strongest with Jack O’Connor’s goal helping to shape an eventual one-point win.

Last year’s beaten finalists Dr Crokes returned to the semi-final stage with victory in the first game of the day at Fitzgerald Stadium by 1-16 to 0-11 over Templenoe.

Dr Crokes, who will be aiming to reach the decider for the fifth successive year, clinched success with a late goal from county senior Gavin White.

Templenoe had enjoyed an early 0-5 to 0-4 advantage by the first water break but fell 0-10 to 0-7 in arrears by half-them and were down 0-14 to 0-10 entering the final quarter. Tony Brosnan (0-8) and Micheal Burns (0-4) were consistent scoring threats for Dr Crokes while it fell to Killian Spillane (0-6) to point the way for Templenoe.

Mayo

Westport and Ballina Stephenites joined Breaffy and Knockmore in the last four of the Mayo SFC after victories today.

Next weekend’s semi-final line-up sees Breaffy take on Westport, while Ballina will meet Knockmore.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Westport were full value for their 3-17 to 3-8 win over The Neale, who were competing in their first ever quarter-final at senior level. Former Mayo defender Kevin Keane palmed in a goal to give Westport a two-point interval lead, but Tommy Conroy’s three-pointer sent The Neale back in front shortly after the restart.

There was to be no stopping Westport though as Killian Kilkelly (1-6), Colm Moran (0-6) and Mark Moran (1-2) did the damage for the eventual winners, who had Lee Keegan in good form at centre-back.

They’ll meet Breaffy for the second time in the championship, having defeated them in the opening round of the group stage.

In the other semi-final, Ballina Stephenites sealed a return to the semi-final for the second year in succession after a 1-18 to 0-12 defeat of Aghamore. Simon Leonard’s goal helped Ballina into a 1-9 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Shortly into the second period they put the game beyond doubt with a flurry of scores as Evan Regan – who finished with 0-6 – led the scoring.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!