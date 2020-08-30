This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 August, 2020
Here are the semi-final line-ups in Kerry and Mayo after today's action

Mid Kerry, Dr Crokes, Westport and Ballina Stephenites were all successful today.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 8:00 PM
Gavin White and Lee Keegan enjoyed victories today.
Kerry

MID KERRY AND Dr Crokes completed the Kerry senior football semi-final line-up with their quarter-final successes this afternoon.

The pair will join St Brendan’s and East Kerry, victors in Saturday’s quarter-final ties, in the semi-final draw that will take place tomorrow evening at 7pm.

The second game of the day saw Mid Kerry come from behind to take down Kenmare Shamrocks by 1-13 to 1-12 at the Killarney venue.

Kenmare went clear 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval, Paul O’Connor bagging their goal for a team that also included county seniors Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien.

Mid Kerry trailed 1-10 to 0-9 at the second water break but it was they that finished the strongest with Jack O’Connor’s goal helping to shape an eventual one-point win.

Last year’s beaten finalists Dr Crokes returned to the semi-final stage with victory in the first game of the day at Fitzgerald Stadium by 1-16 to 0-11 over Templenoe.

Dr Crokes, who will be aiming to reach the decider for the fifth successive year, clinched success with a late goal from county senior Gavin White.

Templenoe had enjoyed an early 0-5 to 0-4 advantage by the first water break but fell 0-10 to 0-7 in arrears by half-them and were down 0-14 to 0-10 entering the final quarter. Tony Brosnan (0-8) and Micheal Burns (0-4) were consistent scoring threats for Dr Crokes while it fell to Killian Spillane (0-6) to point the way for Templenoe.

Mayo

Westport and Ballina Stephenites joined Breaffy and Knockmore in the last four of the Mayo SFC after victories today.

Next weekend’s semi-final line-up sees Breaffy take on Westport, while Ballina will meet Knockmore.

Westport were full value for their 3-17 to 3-8 win over The Neale, who were competing in their first ever quarter-final at senior level. Former Mayo defender Kevin Keane palmed in a goal to give Westport a two-point interval lead, but Tommy Conroy’s three-pointer sent The Neale back in front shortly after the restart.

There was to be no stopping Westport though as Killian Kilkelly (1-6), Colm Moran (0-6) and Mark Moran (1-2) did the damage for the eventual winners, who had Lee Keegan in good form at centre-back. 

They’ll meet Breaffy for the second time in the championship, having defeated them in the opening round of the group stage.

In the other semi-final, Ballina Stephenites sealed a return to the semi-final for the second year in succession after a 1-18 to 0-12 defeat of Aghamore. Simon Leonard’s goal helped Ballina into a 1-9 to 0-5 half-time lead. 

Shortly into the second period they put the game beyond doubt with a flurry of scores as Evan Regan – who finished with 0-6 – led the scoring.

The42 Team

