Two of Mayo, Donegal and Kerry are going to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Follow every minute of today’s action on The42.
Liveblog
Elsewhere, in Navan, a surprise in the Kerry team starting against Meath: David Clifford drops out of the starting XV, replaced by Micheál Burns. There’s one other change Brian Ó Beaglaoich for Shane Enright.
Meath will play as selected.
Team news
Sky are reporting that Paddy Durcan and Keith Higgins will start for Mayo. No word yet on who they replace. That might allow Durcan do a man-marking job on McHugh, which could leave us with the mother of all individual battles between Michael Murphy and Lee Keegan.
Following his horror knee ligament injury against Galway over a year ago, Tom Parsons returns today for Mayo and is among their substitutes. He got by some distance the biggest roar stepping off the bus, and James Horan has paid tribute to him ahead of the game.
“Tom is an amazing character and a brilliant footballer and we are delighted to have him back him. He’s been playing some damn good football over the last couple of weeks so he has earned his place.”
It’s pretty wet in Castlebar, but the most startling aspect of the run-up to the kick off is the fact the place is packed. They had to open gates early given the size of the crowd outside.
Here are photos taken by Inpho two hours before throw-in.
PERMUTATIONS
Right, here is Group One as it stands.
Here’s what each side need to do to qualify for the last four.
Kerry will definitely go through with either a win or a draw against Meath. If they lose, they will need to hope Mayo don’t win. A draw or a Donegal win in Castlebar would guarantee their progress regardless of the result in Navan. If Mayo win and they lose, however, it will come down to an issue of score difference between themselves and Donegal. At the moment, there is a single point in Kerry’s favour (plus-10 compared to Donegal’s plus-nine.)
Donegal will progress with a win or a draw against Mayo. Were they to lose, they will need Meath to beat Kerry and overturn the one-point scoring differential at the same time.
Mayo need to beat Donegal, basically. A draw and a defeat for Kerry would leave them level on points with the Kingdom, but they would miss out on their inferior head-to-head record.
Meath are out and aren’t coming back. Sorry, Meath fans.
Elsewhere, Cork are leading Dublin in the closing stages of a classic U20 All-Ireland final. You can follow the closing stages here.
The Super 8s format have meant the delay of the truly do-or-die clashes in the Championship…until today.
Group 2 is over but for the shouting – Tyrone and Dublin are going through to the semi-finals and they’ll meet in Omagh tomorrow to decide in what order.
Much more interesting is today’s crescendo to Group 1, where only two of Kerry, Donegal and Mayo will go through to the last four.
Our primary focus here is on the Castlebar clash of Mayo and Donegal, but we’ll keep you right up to date with events in Navan between Meath and Kerry.
Kerry are the prohibitive favourites to win that game, but Meath have shown enough flashes in games with vaunted Division One opponents to suggest the Kingdom won’t have it entirely their own way.
The game in Castlebar, meanwhile, is teeming with sub-plots and intrigue. Much of the focus on Stephen Rochford’s return to Mayo, having left to the sound of a deafening silence last year.
Donegal have been terrific all year and talked up into the position of Dublin’s prime challengers, while Mayo are their usual ragged but nonetheless still-standing selves.
Logic points to a Donegal win, but Mayo, the game’s greatest agents of chaos, have precisely zero respect for logic.
This is Mayo facing into the do-or-die, and they are at their best when their wits are as sharp as the knife on their throats.
So do Mayo have another heroic last stand in them, or can Donegal, who began this decade’s remarkable run of Mayo heartbreak in the 2012 All-Ireland final, round it off with another critical win?
Get involved below the line, email gavincooney@the42.ie or tweet @gcooney93.
Both games throw-in at 6pm – so strap yourself in.
COMMENTS (4)