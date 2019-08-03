20 mins ago

PERMUTATIONS

Right, here is Group One as it stands.

Here’s what each side need to do to qualify for the last four.

Kerry will definitely go through with either a win or a draw against Meath. If they lose, they will need to hope Mayo don’t win. A draw or a Donegal win in Castlebar would guarantee their progress regardless of the result in Navan. If Mayo win and they lose, however, it will come down to an issue of score difference between themselves and Donegal. At the moment, there is a single point in Kerry’s favour (plus-10 compared to Donegal’s plus-nine.)

Donegal will progress with a win or a draw against Mayo. Were they to lose, they will need Meath to beat Kerry and overturn the one-point scoring differential at the same time.

Mayo need to beat Donegal, basically. A draw and a defeat for Kerry would leave them level on points with the Kingdom, but they would miss out on their inferior head-to-head record.

Meath are out and aren’t coming back. Sorry, Meath fans.