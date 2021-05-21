BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

McGeady available for Sunderland's vital play-off despite contract dilemma

There had been concerns that the terms of his deal could cost him his place against Lincoln City.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 May 2021, 2:05 PM
42 minutes ago 1,101 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5443821
Sunderland star Aiden McGeady.
Image: PA
Sunderland star Aiden McGeady.
Sunderland star Aiden McGeady.
Image: PA

SUNDERLAND MANAGER LEE Johnson has moved to ease the concerns of the club’s supporters over the availability of Aiden McGeady for this weekend’s League One play-off second leg against Lincoln City.

McGeady’s current contract with Sunderland is due to expire at the end of the season. According to local newspaper The Chronicle, a one-year extension to his deal will be activated if he makes his 30th start of the campaign as the Black Cats aim to overturn a 2-0 deficit tomorrow at the Stadium of Light.

The veteran Republic of Ireland international is Sunderland’s highest earner, leaving the club’s owners reluctant to retain his services on the same terms lest they fail to achieve promotion and face a fourth consecutive season in the third tier of English football.

However, the Sunderland Echo reported this afternoon that Johnson has strongly hinted at McGeady being prepared to waive his entitlement to the extension.

“It’s all good with Aiden,” he said. “Aiden has been available for me in terms of starting games and that is certainly the case tomorrow.

“It’s difficult for me to reveal contract situations, that’s not my place or fair on the player. All I can say is Aiden has been top-drawer throughout my tenure and has proved his class. It shows he is a top human and a top player that he is available.”

Having fallen out with previous manager Phil Parkinson, McGeady has excelled for Sunderland since being restored to the team by Johnson in December.

The 35-year-old winger’s contribution of four goals and 14 assists earned him a place in the League One Team of the Season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look back on two cracking weekend interpros, look forward to the Champions Cup final, and discuss the growth of the sport in non-rugby strongholds such as Tallaght which still needs more institutional support.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie