McGeady available for Sunderland's vital play-off despite contract dilemma

SUNDERLAND MANAGER LEE Johnson has moved to ease the concerns of the club’s supporters over the availability of Aiden McGeady for this weekend’s League One play-off second leg against Lincoln City.

McGeady’s current contract with Sunderland is due to expire at the end of the season. According to local newspaper The Chronicle, a one-year extension to his deal will be activated if he makes his 30th start of the campaign as the Black Cats aim to overturn a 2-0 deficit tomorrow at the Stadium of Light.

The veteran Republic of Ireland international is Sunderland’s highest earner, leaving the club’s owners reluctant to retain his services on the same terms lest they fail to achieve promotion and face a fourth consecutive season in the third tier of English football.

However, the Sunderland Echo reported this afternoon that Johnson has strongly hinted at McGeady being prepared to waive his entitlement to the extension.

“It’s all good with Aiden,” he said. “Aiden has been available for me in terms of starting games and that is certainly the case tomorrow.

“It’s difficult for me to reveal contract situations, that’s not my place or fair on the player. All I can say is Aiden has been top-drawer throughout my tenure and has proved his class. It shows he is a top human and a top player that he is available.”

Having fallen out with previous manager Phil Parkinson, McGeady has excelled for Sunderland since being restored to the team by Johnson in December.

The 35-year-old winger’s contribution of four goals and 14 assists earned him a place in the League One Team of the Season.

