Irish players Mark McNamee and Ross Bolger join NFL International Player Pathway

IRISHMEN MARK McNAMEE and Ross Bolger are among the five kickers joining the International Player Pathway (IPP) class of 25, the National Football League has announced. Former Ulster rugby player Aaron Sexton is also part of the programme.

Meet the International Kickers from the IPP Class of '25! 🌍



Mark McNamee 🇮🇪

Ross Bolger 🇮🇪

Lenny Krieg 🇩🇪

Bastian Roppelt 🇩🇪

Jonata Loria 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/7RWWglxd6y — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 27, 2025

The IPP was established in 2017. The aim is to give international athletes a chance to train, try out and ultimately get on an NFL roster. Down footballer Charlie Smyth secured a place on the New Orleans Saints practice squad through the programme last year.

Advertisement

McNamee, 25, has a background as a Gaelic football goalkeeper with Ballyboden St Endas in Dublin.

Bolger, 23, from Killeshin, is a former Laois U20 goalkeeper. He made the switch to American football last year and takes part in the programme on the back of a season of college football as punter/kicker at Idaho State University.

Today they performed in front of NFL scouts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. McNamee kicked 13 out of 14 field goal attempts today, while Bolger kicked 12 from 14.

Ross Bolger kicking today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Players can be signed as a free agent or, if eligible, selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. Each NFL club is permitted one roster exemption for a qualifying international player from the start of the club’s offseason program through the roster reduction to 53 players.

Ireland REPRESENT at the Combine 💪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/w0OdBAoan8 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 27, 2025

At that time, qualifying international players are eligible to be signed to a 17th practice squad roster spot reserved for international athletes across any of the 32 teams.

The programme has historically welcomed athletes from sports such as rugby, basketball, Gaelic football and track & field.