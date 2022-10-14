Recent Meath champs relegated from senior, Waterford holders into semi-finals

Results

Meath senior football relegation play-off

Seneschalstown 4-9 Navan O’Mahonys 3-7

Waterford senior football quarter-final

The Nire 2-17 Brickey Rangers 0-6

*****

A big name on the Meath senior football scene has been relegated to the intermediate ranks for next year after recent champions Navan O’Mahonys lost out in tonight’s relegation play-off against Seneschalstown.

Advertisement

Seven goals were registered in a high-scoring tie in Ashbourne with Seneschalstown coming out the right side as they won 4-9 to 3-7.

Navan O’Mahonys are the kingpins of Meath senior football, top of the roll of honour with 20 titles and they have recent final win experience after triumphing in the 2012, 2014 and 2015 championships.

But defeat was their lot in a game tonight where they could not recover from a dreadful start that saw them concede four first-half goals to trail 4-3 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. Navan O’Mahonys fought back admirably with two goals before the break to trail 4-5 to 2-3 at the midway mark and grabbed another in the third quarter.

Yet 2009 county champions Seneschalstown had laid the foundations early on and ran out five-point victors.

The attention in Meath now turns to Sunday’s county final with Ratoath playing Summerhill in Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

FULL-TIME:@SeneschalstownG 4-9 @NavanOMahonys 3-7



The men from Brews Hill, who have won more Keegan Cups than anyone else, will play in the intermediate championship in 2023 for the first time in 20 years. #GAA pic.twitter.com/OcemKNp5uh — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) October 14, 2022

In Waterford the reigning champions The Nire are the first side through to the semi-finals this year.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

They were comfortable victors in the Fraher Field in Dungarvan in tonight’s quarter-final, the first of the weekend, as they saw off Brickey Rangers by 17 points. Waterford hurler Conor Gleeson scored their opening goal, while Dylan Guiry also raised a green flag after half-time.

Waterford hurler Jamie Barron chipped in with three first-half points as they went in front 0-11 to 0-4 at the interval and pulled clear thereafter. The Nire are chasing their fifth title in nine campaigns this year and aim to complete back-to-back county championship wins for the first time since 1994.

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Senior Football Championship Quarter Final



Full Time

Brickey Rangers : 0-6(6)

The Nire: 2-17(23) — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) October 14, 2022

The remaining quarter-final ties this weekend see Rathgormack play Portlaw tomorrow night and then on Sunday the double-header sees Gaultier play Clashmore-Kinsalebeg and Ballinacourty take on Kilrossanty.