Meath GAA air 'disgust' and condemn recent abuse

MEATH GAA HAS condemned the ‘personal abuse aimed at our members in recent times,’ and shared its ‘disgust’ in a statement today.

Andy McEntee stepped down from his position as manager of the Meath footballers after six seasons with the Royal county on Monday. His exit followed last weekend’s two-point defeat to Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

In the wake McEntee’s departure, his daughter Aisling tweeted: “I really hope the next manager doesn’t have a family with access to social media.

“I also hope I never raise anyone to be as pathetic as to abuse people from behind a keyboard. Would they put in an ounce of the effort and dedication he did?…doubtful.”

Thanks Brian. I really hope the next manager doesn’t have a family with access to social media. I also hope I never raise anyone to be as pathetic as to abuse people from behind a keyboard. Would they put in an ounce of the effort and dedication he did?…doubtful. https://t.co/AGzUI1IuuU — Aisling McEntee (@ashmcentee) June 6, 2022

McEntee’s son, Shane, captain of the Meath footballers, also posted:

“Online abuse, letters to the house. You can put yourself forward for these roles or you can tweet about it, one takes a bit more conviction.”

Today’s full statement from the Meath county board, signed off by Public Relations Officer Ciarán Flynn, reads:

“Meath GAA wishes to put on record its disgust at the personal abuse aimed at our members in recent times.

“Unfortunately, this has become a regular occurrence that persons representing Meath GAA are being abused whilst representing our organisation.

Recently-departed Meath manager Andy McEntee. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

“We welcome and encourage our members to engage in meaningful conversations on our social media channels. However, this can never escalate into abusive behaviour directed at individuals.

“We understand the frustration that supporters feel when our teams do not perform to the level that we all feel they should. This frustration is felt most by the team itself. True supporters will support our teams when it is not easy to do so.

“Anyone that resorts to abusive behaviour is not putting the interests of Meath GAA to the forefront. Indeed,

“Finally, we ask all our members and supporters to focus on the future of Meath Gaelic games and support all our teams in the coming years.”