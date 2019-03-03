Goal from late penalty hands Meath dramatic win over Kildare as they stay top of the table

Four wins in the league to date for the Meath footballers.

Four wins in the league to date for the Meath footballers.

Meath 1-9

Kildare 1-8

Robert Cribbin reports from Páirc Tailteann

MEATH SENSATIONALLY CLAIMED two valuable points in Division 2 of the football league with a last gasp victory against Kildare in Navan this afternoon.

Kildare led by two points entering stoppage time but Meath struck in the 71st minute when a goalbound effort from Shane McEntee was blocked by the foot of Keith Cribbin and the Kildare man was then black carded before Barry Dardis struck home the penalty kick.

The game was played in terrible conditions throughout and Kildare had the aid of them in the opening period. They took full advantage with Ben McCormack getting 1-1 as they moved into a five point interval lead, 1-7 to 0-5, with all their scores from play.

Kildare could have been even further ahead at that stage but Meath kept in touch through points from Michael Newman and Ben Brennan. The second half was all one way traffic though as Meath relentlessly threw everything at Kildare.

Brennan kicked his third and fourth points at the start of the second half for Andy McEntee’s men with Neil Flynn getting the solitary reply for Kildare.

That proved to be the last point Kildare would get and even though Ronan Ryan squandered a gilt-edged chance halfway through the half, the onslaught kept coming.

Meath were pretty wasteful in front of goal though and they were still trailing entering the last few minutes but they got a lifeline with the penalty late on.

Aaron O’Neill had replaced Mark Donnellan in the Kildare goal earlier in the half due to injury but despite his best efforts he couldn’t get near Dardis’s effort which crept the Royals in front.

Meath had to fight off late pressure from Kildare but they were unable to force a scoreable shot as the hosts held on for a crucial win.

Scorers for Meath: Barry Dardis 1-1, Ben Brennan 0-4 (0-2f), Michael Newman 0-2 (0-2f), Darragh Campion, Cillian O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Ben McCormack 1-1, Neil Flynn 0-3 (0-1f), Paddy Brophy, Tommy Moolick, Jimmy Hyland, Keith Cribbin 0-1 each.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St.Peter’s Duboyne)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

5. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s Duboyne)

6. Donal Keogan (Rath Coinnig)

7. Shane Gallagher (Gaeil Baile Shiomoin)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

9. Shane McEntee (St.Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

11. Ben Brennan (St.Colmcilles)

12. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

13. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)

15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolf Tones)

Subs

20. Graham Reilly (St.Colmcilles) for McMahon (half-time)

19. Niall Kane (Gaeil Baile Siomoin) for McCoy (half-time)

22. Barry Dardis (Summerhill) for Newman (50)

26. Padraig Harnan (Moynalvey) for Campion (59)

17 Michael Burke (Longwood) for Brennan (67)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

7. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

11. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs

19. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield) for McCormack (23)

26. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge) for Brophy (50)

20. James Murray (Moorefield) for Doyle (53)

21. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge) for Conway (58)

16. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury) for Donnellan (58)

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: