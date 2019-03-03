This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goal from late penalty hands Meath dramatic win over Kildare as they stay top of the table

Barry Dardis was the hero for Meath this afternoon.

By Robert Cribbin Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 5:18 PM
38 minutes ago 1,294 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4522203
Four wins in the league to date for the Meath footballers.
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO
Four wins in the league to date for the Meath footballers.
Four wins in the league to date for the Meath footballers.
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

Meath 1-9
Kildare 1-8

Robert Cribbin reports from Páirc Tailteann

MEATH SENSATIONALLY CLAIMED two valuable points in Division 2 of the football league with a last gasp victory against Kildare in Navan this afternoon.

Kildare led by two points entering stoppage time but Meath struck in the 71st minute when a goalbound effort from Shane McEntee was blocked by the foot of Keith Cribbin and the Kildare man was then black carded before Barry Dardis struck home the penalty kick.

The game was played in terrible conditions throughout and Kildare had the aid of them in the opening period. They took full advantage with Ben McCormack getting 1-1 as they moved into a five point interval lead, 1-7 to 0-5, with all their scores from play.

Kildare could have been even further ahead at that stage but Meath kept in touch through points from Michael Newman and Ben Brennan. The second half was all one way traffic though as Meath relentlessly threw everything at Kildare.

Brennan kicked his third and fourth points at the start of the second half for Andy McEntee’s men with Neil Flynn getting the solitary reply for Kildare.

That proved to be the last point Kildare would get and even though Ronan Ryan squandered a gilt-edged chance halfway through the half, the onslaught kept coming.

Meath were pretty wasteful in front of goal though and they were still trailing entering the last few minutes but they got a lifeline with the penalty late on.

Aaron O’Neill had replaced Mark Donnellan in the Kildare goal earlier in the half due to injury but despite his best efforts he couldn’t get near Dardis’s effort which crept the Royals in front.

Meath had to fight off late pressure from Kildare but they were unable to force a scoreable shot as the hosts held on for a crucial win.

Scorers for Meath: Barry Dardis 1-1, Ben Brennan 0-4 (0-2f), Michael Newman 0-2 (0-2f), Darragh Campion, Cillian O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Ben McCormack 1-1, Neil Flynn 0-3 (0-1f), Paddy Brophy, Tommy Moolick, Jimmy Hyland, Keith Cribbin 0-1 each.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St.Peter’s Duboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

5. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s Duboyne)
6. Donal Keogan (Rath Coinnig)
7. Shane Gallagher (Gaeil Baile Shiomoin)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)
9. Shane McEntee (St.Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
11. Ben Brennan (St.Colmcilles)
12. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

13. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)
15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolf Tones)

Subs

20. Graham Reilly (St.Colmcilles) for McMahon (half-time)
19. Niall Kane (Gaeil Baile Siomoin) for McCoy (half-time)
22. Barry Dardis (Summerhill) for Newman (50)
26. Padraig Harnan (Moynalvey) for Campion (59)
17 Michael Burke (Longwood) for Brennan (67)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
11. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs

19. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield) for McCormack (23)
26. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge) for Brophy (50)
20. James Murray (Moorefield) for Doyle (53)
21. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge) for Conway (58)
16. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury) for Donnellan (58)

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Robert Cribbin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie