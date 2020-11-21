Meath announce team to play Dublin in tonight's Leinster final

ANDY MCENTEE HAS announced the same Meath team that defeated Kildare in last weekend’s Leinster semi-final for tonight’s final with Dublin.

McEntee’s charges enter the game after scoring five goals against Kildare in their semi-final success and previously hitting home seven goals in their quarter-final with Wicklow.

The team selection means Joey Wallace and Jason Scully who both netted when introdcued last Sunday, are named on the bench once more.

Meath are bidding to land a first Leinster senior crown since 2010 against a Dublin team chasing ten-in-a-row in the province. When the counties met in last year’s final, Dublin ran out convincing winners by 1-17 to 0-4.

Throw-in at Croke Park for tonight’s game is 7pm.

Meath

1. Mark Brennan (O Mahonys)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. David Toner (Curraha)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny – joint captain)

6. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

7. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne – joint captain)

9. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

12. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

13. Jordan Morris (Nobber)

14. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)

15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

Subs

16. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore-Ashbourne)

17. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)

18. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)

19. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany)

20. Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)

21. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna)

22. Joey Wallace (Ratoath)

23. Jason Scully (Oldcastle)

24. James Conlon (St Colmcille’s)

25. Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

26. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

