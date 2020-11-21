BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Meath announce team to play Dublin in tonight's Leinster final

Croke Park hosts tonight’s game at 7pm.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 6:05 AM
52 minutes ago 297 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5273887
Meath manager Andy McEntee.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Meath manager Andy McEntee.
Meath manager Andy McEntee.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ANDY MCENTEE HAS announced the same Meath team that defeated Kildare in last weekend’s Leinster semi-final for tonight’s final with Dublin.

McEntee’s charges enter the game after scoring five goals against Kildare in their semi-final success and previously hitting home seven goals in their quarter-final with Wicklow.

The team selection means Joey Wallace and Jason Scully who both netted when introdcued last Sunday, are named on the bench once more.

Meath are bidding to land a first Leinster senior crown since 2010 against a Dublin team chasing ten-in-a-row in the province. When the counties met in last year’s final, Dublin ran out convincing winners by 1-17 to 0-4.

Throw-in at Croke Park for tonight’s game is 7pm.

Meath

1. Mark Brennan (O Mahonys)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. David Toner (Curraha)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny – joint captain) 
6. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
7. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne – joint captain)
9. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
12. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

13. Jordan Morris (Nobber)
14. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)
15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

Subs

16. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore-Ashbourne)
17. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)
18. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)
19. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany)
20. Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)
21. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna)
22. Joey Wallace (Ratoath)
23. Jason Scully (Oldcastle)
24. James Conlon (St Colmcille’s)
25. Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
26. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie