Megan Connolly's winner ends Chelsea's two-year unbeaten run

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Megan Connolly was central to an enormous upset in the Women’s Super League this afternoon.

Connolly scored the decisive goal as Brighton & Hove Albion condemned Chelsea to their first WSL defeat in over two years.

The reigning champions hadn’t been beaten in 33 games, but the Irish midfielder brought that run to an end by scoring directly from a corner in the 78th minute of a 2-1 away win for Brighton, who hadn’t tasted victory since November.

Despite Sam Kerr giving the hosts an early lead, the sides were soon level thanks to an Aileen Whelan header, which was assisted by a delivery from Connolly. The contest was settled when the Cork native’s in-swinging corner deceived Chelsea goalkeeper Carly Telford.

Brighton, who introduced Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett as a second-half substitute, move up to eighth place in the table, with Chelsea remaining at the top in spite of the setback.

Manchester United squandered the opportunity to overtake the Blues at the summit after they were also on the wrong end of an unlikely 2-0 loss.

Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney kept a clean sheet as Reading ended a 10-match winless run to inflict a first home league defeat on United since January 2020.

Elsewhere, Girls in Green captain Katie McCabe was forced off with an injury in the 76th minute as her Arsenal side lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City.

In Italy, veteran Irish defender Louise Quinn helped fourth-placed Fiorentina to earn a 2-0 home win against Napoli in Serie A.