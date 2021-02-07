BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

Megan Connolly's winner ends Chelsea's two-year unbeaten run

The Republic of Ireland midfielder scored directly from a corner in Brighton’s 2-1 victory.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 4:58 PM
50 minutes ago 1,933 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5347880
Megan Connolly celebrates following Brighton's shock WSL victory against Chelsea.
Image: PA
Megan Connolly celebrates following Brighton's shock WSL victory against Chelsea.
Megan Connolly celebrates following Brighton's shock WSL victory against Chelsea.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Megan Connolly was central to an enormous upset in the Women’s Super League this afternoon.

Connolly scored the decisive goal as Brighton & Hove Albion condemned Chelsea to their first WSL defeat in over two years.

The reigning champions hadn’t been beaten in 33 games, but the Irish midfielder brought that run to an end by scoring directly from a corner in the 78th minute of a 2-1 away win for Brighton, who hadn’t tasted victory since November.

Despite Sam Kerr giving the hosts an early lead, the sides were soon level thanks to an Aileen Whelan header, which was assisted by a delivery from Connolly. The contest was settled when the Cork native’s in-swinging corner deceived Chelsea goalkeeper Carly Telford.

Brighton, who introduced Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett as a second-half substitute, move up to eighth place in the table, with Chelsea remaining at the top in spite of the setback.

Manchester United squandered the opportunity to overtake the Blues at the summit after they were also on the wrong end of an unlikely 2-0 loss.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney kept a clean sheet as Reading ended a 10-match winless run to inflict a first home league defeat on United since January 2020.

Elsewhere, Girls in Green captain Katie McCabe was forced off with an injury in the 76th minute as her Arsenal side lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City.

In Italy, veteran Irish defender Louise Quinn helped fourth-placed Fiorentina to earn a 2-0 home win against Napoli in Serie A.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie