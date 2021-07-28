Olympic debut ends in heartbreaking defeat for Fletcher

MEGAN FLETCHER’S OLYMPIC debut ended in defeat after she was beaten by Austria’s Michaela Polleres in their women’s 70kg round 32 contest in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

Fletcher battled bravely for much of the elimination round before losing out in the dying seconds. With fifteen seconds left, they were level until Polleres scored with an Ura nage.

#Judo Megan Fletcher loses to Michaela Polleres 🇦🇹 in the first elimination round of the women’s -70kg by Waza-Ari / Usiro-goshi in the closing moments of the match. pic.twitter.com/hJYAC2Cs9U — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 28, 2021

The 31-year old is only the second woman to represent Ireland in judo at Olympic level, following Lisa Kearney in 2012. A geography teacher by trade, she took a career break to focus on Tokyo.