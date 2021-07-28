Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 28 July 2021
Olympic debut ends in heartbreaking defeat for Fletcher

Austria’s Michaela Polleres was victorious in their women’s 70kg round 32 clash.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 5:38 AM
1 hour ago 1,597 Views 0 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MEGAN FLETCHER’S OLYMPIC debut ended in defeat after she was beaten by Austria’s Michaela Polleres in their women’s 70kg round 32 contest in Tokyo on Wednesday morning. 

Fletcher battled bravely for much of the elimination round before losing out in the dying seconds. With fifteen seconds left, they were level until Polleres scored with an Ura nage. 

The 31-year old is only the second woman to represent Ireland in judo at Olympic level, following Lisa Kearney in 2012. A geography teacher by trade, she took a career break to focus on Tokyo.  

The42 Team

