Friday 13 August 2021
Mauricio Pochettino vows not to hurry Lionel Messi into PSG debut

Pochettino favours a ‘step by step’ approach to building up the Argentine’s fitness.

By Press Association Friday 13 Aug 2021, 5:17 PM
PARIS ST GERMAIN will not rush Lionel Messi into action following his signing from Barcelona earlier this week.

The six-time world player of the year signed a two-year deal with the French side and many fans are eager to see him line up for Mauricio Pochettino’s team against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

But Pochettino is in no hurry and he warned fans they may have to wait a little longer to see the Argentine in action.

Pochettino said in his press conference: “As for when we might see Leo Messi, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

“We will take it step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.”

Messi trained with his PSG team-mates as they prepared for their first home game of the season.

But the 34-year-old has not played any football since winning the Copa America, his first international trophy with Argentina, in July.

Pochettino also said: “The priority is that he is ok, feels good and when he is in the best condition he can play.”

“I want to have the best players like any coach. Everyone knows that Messi is one of the best in the world.”

The Parisian side will boast one of the best attacking front lines in world football with the prospect of Messi lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe and former team-mate Neymar.

