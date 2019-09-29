This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cheika 'embarrassed' by refereeing inconsistencies

The Wallabies head coach was left frustrated by Romain Poite’s performance in his side’s defeat to Wales.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 2:17 PM
36 minutes ago 2,382 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4829793
Australia were not happy with Poite.
Image: Inpho
Australia were not happy with Poite.
Australia were not happy with Poite.
Image: Inpho

MICHAEL CHEIKA CLAIMED decisions at the Rugby World Cup are making him “embarrassed” and question his own knowledge of the laws after feeling Australia were let down by officials again.

The Wallabies had seen Reece Hodge suspended for three matches in the build-up to playing Wales, having been cited for a dangerous tackle against Fiji.

That challenge and the subsequent hearing prompted a public debate in which Hodge took issue with those criticising his supposed lack of knowledge of the “high tackle decision making framework”.

Australia were then frustrated to see an apparent high tackle from Rhys Patchell on Samu Kerevi that instead saw the Wallabies man penalised for use of the forearm in the carry.

Cheika outlined his issues with the incident in a post-match news conference.

He also claimed “administrators are spooking referees” due to their awarding of suspensions after the fact, while the coach was bemused to hear England’s Piers Francis had evaded a ban at his own hearing.

“It was pretty funny because I thought I’d seen that [Patchell] tackle before,” Cheika said. “It could have been Reece Hodge…

“I’m not sure. But when our guy makes that tackle and has the high-tackle framework in his head, he gets suspended. When this guy doesn’t think about the high-tackle framework, we get penalised.

“You’ve seen it. As a former player, I’m embarrassed about that.”

He added: “I don’t know the rules anymore. Honestly, I don’t know the rules anymore.

“They all seem spooked. Everyone seems worried about stuff so much. I’m not sure why they’re worried – players aren’t worried.

“Then it’s affecting everything else on the field as well, decisions on all types of crazy stuff. Then I hear that the English guy got off at the suspension thing. Wow.

“I’ve not said anything there, have I? It just shows if you’re not confused, maybe the floodlights going out at the end was a symbol.

“The administrators are spooking referees. The referees are worried about making the wrong decisions and they’re becoming ultra cautious about everything, and it’s not inviting to the fans.

“Why should we be having booing out there in a game like that with those types of crowds? There shouldn’t be people booing – and they’re not booing the players either. That shouldn’t be happening.”

Asked if rugby was becoming “soft”, Cheika replied: “It’s a tough one, right? Very tough.

“You’ve got to take care and look after players but not to an extreme where you’re just looking after players for doctors and lawyers. Look after players for players.”

