Victory over Dutch side Vitesse would taste sweeter for Duffy after recovering from Covid-19

MICHAEL DUFFY FEARED his European campaign could be over when he tested positive for Covid-19 last month but having overcome the illness he knows that victory over Vitesse in Tallaght Stadium tomorrow night would taste that little bit sweeter.

The 27-year-old winger missed both of Dundalk’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round legs against Levadia Tallinn after his positive test but thankfully for him a last gasp Will Patching goal in Estonia earned him another crack at European football.

Duffy returned to Vinny Perth’s starting 11 for the 2-2 first leg draw in Arnhem last week and saw his fellow Derry man Patrick McEleney steal the show with a brilliant second half double that threatened a huge upset before Lois Openda’s 89th minute equaliser at the GelreDome.

The loss of his sense of taste was the only major indicator for Duffy that he had Covid but ahead of the second leg he insists he definitely has the appetite to set up a play-off against Anderlecht next week by finishing the job his side started against Vitesse on Thursday.

“I was physically okay,” he said. “I lost my taste and smell but when Pat (Hoban) and the other two boys who got it came back to training they struggled a wee bit so I was lucky on that side as I was a bit worried I’d have to miss the Vitesse game as well but luckily enough I came back and was straight back in.

It was big time gutting to concede in the last few minutes over there and we know it’s going to be tough again.

“It was very hard out there, especially in the first half and we rode our luck at times. Alessio (Abibi) pulled off a few big saves but we’re looking forward as we’ve put ourselves in a great position.”

McEleney stole the headlines for his stunning brace in the Netherlands but and Duffy believes it could take something magical again for Dundalk to advance.

“It was just unbelievable,” he said of McEleney’s display at the GelreDome. “He has bragged a little about the header because he doesn’t score headers much.

He’s talking and carrying on about that but look, he’s in brilliant form. The last month he’s been our best player and you need players like that.

“I think it will be a lot of defending needed like we did in the first half last week and big saves and blocks. Our defence was brilliant last week. We might only get one chance but it could be another moment of magic from Fats or someone else in the team. We believe we will get chances and hopefully we take them.”

