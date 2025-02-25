Limerick trainer who guided stable star Beef or Salmon announces retirement

MICHAEL HOURIGAN HAS announced his retirement from the training ranks after more than 50 years with a licence.

Hourigan embarked on his training career in 1973 and enjoyed a golden spell in the 1990s and 2000s, with stable stars Dorans Pride and Beef Or Salmon leading the way.

The handler, who rode 14 winners before switching to training, saddled his first victor at Limerick when Ramrajya triumphed in March 1979 and enjoyed his best season numerically when claiming 58 winners in the 2003-4 Irish season.

He said: “It’s time. I’ve been working with horses since I was 14 years old and I am 77 now. Now is the right time and I’m happy I’m going out on my own terms, I’m not being pushed out.”

Deep Bramble, Church Island, Tropical Lake and four-times Grade One winner Hi Cloy were among some of his best runners, but Dorans Pride and Beef Or Salmon both proved prolific top-level scorers.

Dorans Pride racked up six Grade One victories in 70 starts under rules, with his career spanning 10 years.

His wins included the 1995 Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Hattons Grace at Fairyhouse before successfully switching to fences to claim a Drinmore Novice Chase, the Powers Gold Cup and the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup.

That Leopardstown contest, now known as the Irish Gold Cup, was also to prove a happy hunting ground for Beef Or Salmon who claimed the crown in 2003, 2006 and 2007 as part of his 10 top-level strikes.

He won the Punchestown Gold Cup, a John Durkan Chase and two renewals of the Champion Chase at Down Royal in an exceptional 51-race career. Beef Or Salmon also won three Lexus Chases in 2002, 2004 and 2005 – a race Dorans Pride landed in 1998.

Of his stars, Hourigan added: “Dorans Pride and Beef Or Salmon would be the highlight, but there were plenty of good horses in between too.

“I really couldn’t pick between them for the best moment.”

Hourigan’s last winner came via Rising Dust at Listowel in June 2024 and his daughter Laura currently trains in her own name from the same Patrickswell base.