More Stories
Michael Noonan. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
FreeTransfer News

Shamrock Rovers reject two bids from Hoffenheim for Michael Noonan

League of Ireland club wants €2 million for the young striker.
4.19pm, 17 Jan 2026
3

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE rejected two bids from Hoffenheim for Michael Noonan, as they fall short of the League of Ireland club’s valuation of €2 million for the young striker, The 42 understands. 

The Bundesliga outfit, who sit third in the table behind Bayern Munich and Dortmund, are keen to recruit the 17-year-old. But as things stand the valuations placed on the player by the Irish and Germans clubs are too far apart for a deal to be struck. 

The 42 understands that unless Hoffenheim come back with a new, improved bid, Noonan will remain a Rovers player. 

League of Ireland clubs now are less likely to sell highly-rated teenagers for insubstantial fees, which they have historically done.   

Mason Melia was bought by Spurs from St Patrick’s Athletic last year for a €2 million fee. The add-ons, relating to international appearances, goals and assists, as well as similar progress at his new club, are understood to be “very achievable” and should take the overall package to €4m. 

Arsenal paid Shamrock Rovers €2 million in a package that could rise above €4m with potential add-ons for Victor Ozhianvuna, also last year. 

Both deals have significant sell-on clauses. 

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie