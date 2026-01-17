Shamrock Rovers reject two bids from Hoffenheim for Michael Noonan

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE rejected two bids from Hoffenheim for Michael Noonan, as they fall short of the League of Ireland club’s valuation of €2 million for the young striker, The 42 understands.

The Bundesliga outfit, who sit third in the table behind Bayern Munich and Dortmund, are keen to recruit the 17-year-old. But as things stand the valuations placed on the player by the Irish and Germans clubs are too far apart for a deal to be struck.

The 42 understands that unless Hoffenheim come back with a new, improved bid, Noonan will remain a Rovers player.

League of Ireland clubs now are less likely to sell highly-rated teenagers for insubstantial fees, which they have historically done.

Mason Melia was bought by Spurs from St Patrick’s Athletic last year for a €2 million fee. The add-ons, relating to international appearances, goals and assists, as well as similar progress at his new club, are understood to be “very achievable” and should take the overall package to €4m.

Arsenal paid Shamrock Rovers €2 million in a package that could rise above €4m with potential add-ons for Victor Ozhianvuna, also last year.

Both deals have significant sell-on clauses.