Next chapter: Michael Obafemi. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
On the Move

Obafemi joins Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle on season-long loan

The Ireland striker arrives from Championship counterparts Burnley.
8.16am, 23 Aug 2024
389
1

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Michael Obafemi has joined Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan from Burnley.

The 24-year-old striker will play under Wayne Rooney in the Championship.

“We are thrilled that we have managed to secure the services of Michael,” said Rooney. “He was really keen to come and be a part of what we are building here at Argyle. 

“He fits the profile of player I want as part of the squad and complements the style of play we are looking to implement.”

Obafemi spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall.

He joined early Championship leaders Burnley in 2023, initially on loan from Swansea City before signing a permanent deal. The Dubliner previously represented Southampton.

Obafemi has scored 19 Championship and four Premier League goals in his career to date.

He has earned 12 international caps since making his senior debut for Ireland in 2018, scoring two goals in the Nations League.

“We have beaten off several Championship sides to bring Michael to the football club,” Argyle Director of Football Neil Dewsnip added.

“He has excellent pedigree having played at both Championship and Premier League level throughout his career and will further strengthen our forward line.   

“He’s quick, powerful and scores goals, and we are really excited that he has decided to join us for the rest of the season.”

