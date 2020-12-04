BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 4 December 2020
O'Connor snapped up by Shelbourne following brief Scottish Premiership stint

The 22-year-old striker, who left Ross County this week, is back for another spell in the League of Ireland.

By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Dec 2020, 4:34 PM
Michael O'Connor is now a Shelbourne player.
Image: Shelbourne FC
Image: Shelbourne FC

SHELBOURNE CONTINUED THEIR recruitment drive today in a bid to make a swift return to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The Tolka Park outfit have confirmed the signing of striker Michael O’Connor, who left Scottish Premiership club Ross County this week after making just one appearance since joining the club from Waterford in September.

Scottish central defender Ally Gilchrist has also made the move to Shels, having spent the past two seasons with Derry City.

“It’s great to get the deal done, it’s been a hectic few days but I’m delighted it’s over the line now,” O’Connor said of his move to Ian Morris’ side, who suffered relegation from the top flight by losing last month’s play-off against Longford Town.

“I’ve had good conversations with [assistant manager] Alan Reynolds and obviously with Ian too. We’ve a big season ahead to get this club back to where it belongs.”

O’Connor, who was capped by the Republic of Ireland at U21 level, has also previously played for Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, Finn Harps and Linfield.

According to his new manager, the 22-year-old is “an absolute handful” for opposing defenders. Morris added: “He’s a young powerful lad who will score goals. He is a lively character that needs to get in and play regularly. We’re delighted to have him in.”

Describing Gilchrist as “a proper defender”, Morris said of the 25-year-old former Shamrock Rovers man: “He’s aggressive, he can organise and he moves the ball well. He is a real leader on and off the pitch.” 

Their latest additions bring to seven the number of new signings made by Shels ahead of the 2021 season. Glen McAuley, JJ Lunney and Michael Barker have been brought in from Bohemians, John Ross Wilson has arrived after a year at Bray Wanderers, and experienced goalkeeper Brendan Clarke has made the move from St Patrick’s Athletic.

