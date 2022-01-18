Quinlivan 'a massive loss' to Tipperary footballers after opting out

MICHAEL QUINLIVAN’S DECISION to depart the Tipperary football panel is a blow but youngsters must step up and fill that void, says Steven O’Brien.

O’Brien won an All-Ireland minor title alongside Quinlivan in 2011 and they tasted Munster senior glory together in 2020.

The 2016 All-Star opted off the panel this season due to work commitments and his absence will be felt.

“Personally I’d see it as a massive loss, he’s a huge character within the group,” said O’Brien.

“As everyone knows, he’s a well-esteemed forward, clinical finisher. So it’s a big void that’s going to have to be filled.

“Michael has his own reasons for stepping away through work commitments and stuff like that which is totally understandable.

“He’s given everything he had to Tipp football over the last number of years and I know he’ll still support us in everything we do. He’ll be a massive loss both on the pitch and off the pitch. That’s up to new lads to come in and take the opportunity.”

Quinlivan’s club mate Sean O’Connor is a rising star in Tipperary, having been named on the EirGrid Under 20 team of the year in 2021. He shot 1-7 in Tipperary’s McGrath Cup win over Limerick earlier this month.

“I’ve no doubt in the lads coming through that can step up to the mark,” continued O’Brien.

“The likes of Seanie O’Connor took great strides last year and he went very well with the club and the Tipp U20s last year. I know there’s plenty of lads chomping at the bit to get it.”

Pádraic Looram (work commitments) and Emmet Moloney (travelling) are other members of the 2021 squad that won’t be involved, while Brian Fox retired after last season.

“Brian Fox will go down as one of the best footballers Tipperary ever produced,” remarked O’Brien “He was Mr Consistency. While Tipp football wasn’t always consistent, Brian Fox was. Day-in, day-out he gave his all.

“He was probably in the top three performers in every game he played. He was the type of player who wore his heart on his sleeve, he trained as he’d play so he was always making those around him better.

Steven O'Brien was speaking at the announcement of FBD Insurance’s title sponsorship of Semple Stadium. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“He was brilliant to young players. He always wanted young players to thrive within the group and he often pushed them to be better.

We thought we might have got another year out of him but he has also decided to step away. He owes Tipperary football nothing. He was a top servant.”

O’Brien’s lengthy 2021 season only ended last weekend as Ballina lost to Gneeveguilla in the Munster JFC club final. A “small tear” in his groin muscle will require some medical attention and a break before he links up with David Power’s squad for the coming season.

As a result he’s likely to miss the opening few rounds of their Division 4 campaign.

“For me, I’ve been nursing a groin injury for the past while, since the middle of last season. I missed some of the league and championship last year so I think I need to get a reassessment of the injury and take it from there.

“For now I’ll be regrouping with them but I probably won’t be on the pitch for the next couple of weeks, I’d imagine.”

The introduction of the Tailteann Cup and their presence in the bottom tier this year means Tipperary must reach the Munster final if they’re to compete for the Sam Maguire.

The Munster semi-final pairing of Cork and Kerry gives them a real chance to achieving that.

“Absolutely. That’s what you always want to get to. When you see the draw with Cork and Kerry on one side, no doubt Tipp, Limerick, Clare and Waterford all see that as an opportunity.

“They’d be lying if they said they didn’t. It was the same for us in 2020, that’s the way the draw worked. I know it definitely gave us that real motivation that there was something really there we could get after and get into a Munster final.

“Sure when you get into a final it’s a two horse race on the day, it could go either way. I’ve no doubt Tipperary and the other three teams are eyeing up that route to a Munster final.”

