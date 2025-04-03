Mick O'Dwyer, legendary Kerry GAA manager and footballer, has died aged 88

MICK O’DWYER, RENOWNED Kerry Gaelic football player and former county manager has passed away at the age of 88.

Regarded as one of one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport, ’Micko’ was an iconic presence in the Kingdom as both player and manager.

Advertisement

While his incredible management career led to the idea of a ‘manager’ in Gaelic Games, he was a remarkable footballer and made his debut in the 1956-57 league season, facing Carlow in October 1956.

He went on to win four All-Irelands, eleven Munster medals and seven league titles during his playing days, while he also lost five All-Ireland finals.

Having retired as a player, he immediately took over as manager in 1974 at the age of 38.

Kerry’s longest serving manager oversaw eight All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (SFC) wins, including a then record-equalling four-in-a-row between 1978 and 1981, and a three-in-a-row between 1984 and 1986.

More information to follow.

Written by The 42 and posted on TheJournal.ie