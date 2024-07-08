Mickey Harte steps down as Derry senior football manager

MICKEY HARTE HAS stepped down as Derry manager.

The former Tyrone manager, who won three All-Ireland titles with the Red Hands in 2003, 2005 and 2008 will be replaced after one season with neighbouring Derry.

During that time they won the National Football League, beating Dublin in the final, but a disastrous championship campaign saw them beaten by Donegal, Galway, Armagh and finally Kerry at the quarter-final stage.

A statement from Derry GAA read: “Derry GAA confirm that Mickey Harte has today informed the Derry County Board that he has decided to step down from his position with the Derry Senior Football team.

“During his tenure, Mickey guided the team to win both the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup and Allianz National Football League, delivering a first national title for the county since 2008.”

Mickey Harte stated: “I have decided to step down as manager of the Derry senior football team. I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season. I would also like to thank Gavin (Devlin) and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise.

“Thanks too for the support of the county board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead.”

Chairperson of Derry GAA, John Keenan, stated: “We sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and their entire backroom team for their hard work and dedication throughout the 2024 season. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

Derry will now begin the process to find their fourth management team in just over a year.