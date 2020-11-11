BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mickey Harte's request to extend reign as Tyrone manager rejected – reports

After 18 seasons at the helm, the 68-year-old is currently the longest-serving manager in inter-county football.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 11:00 PM
Mickey Harte pictured during Tyrone's recent Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat to Donegal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE’S FUTURE as Tyrone senior football manager is in doubt tonight amid speculation that his reign is set to end.

Having taken over ahead of the 2003 season, Harte is currently the longest-serving manager in inter-county football.

During his 18 years in charge, he has steered Tyrone to three All-Irelands, six Ulster Championships and one National League title.

However, according to reports from the Ulster Herald and the BBC, Harte has had a request for a one-year extension to his tenure as manager rejected by the County Board.

The 68-year-old was given a new three-year term ahead of the 2018 season, but that ended when Tyrone were beaten by Donegal in their provincial quarter-final earlier this month.

“You’re talking about a man who has done everything for Tyrone and what he has achieved is phenomenal,” former Kerry defender Marc O Sé said recently on The42 GAA Weekly podcast.

“But he’s been there a long time… I’d be looking for a change.”

After suffering a six-point defeat to Dublin in the 2018 All-Ireland final, Tyrone came up three points short against Kerry in the semi-final last year.

This year’s championship challenge fell at the first hurdle, as Donegal ran out 1-13 to 1-11 winners 10 days ago in Ballybofey.

