Barry Geraghty: Supreme Novices' fancy Mighty Park 'could be something really special'

BARRY GERAGHTY IS intrigued to see if Mighty Park can negate concerns about experience to prove the ultra-confident “vibes” right when Ireland’s talking horse lines up in the Skybet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Closely-related to Festival winner and Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite, the pointing graduate was supremely impressive when romping to a 38-length victory on debut at Fairyhouse in January and has drawn comparisons to the mighty Faugheen from trainer Willie Mullins since.

One of the most fascinating contenders set to descend on Prestbury Park from Closutton this year, the decision has ben made to run in the Festival’s curtain-raiser, with the five-year-old fighting it out with Nicky Henderson’s Old Park Star at the top of the betting lists.

“Mighty Park is exciting and the vibe from everyone down there has to give you confidence,” said Geraghty, who was once number one jockey for Mighty Park’s owner JP McManus.

“The fact he had an entry in the Turners suggests he will stay and he’s from the point-to-point scene. He’s not a flash harry and a morning glory, he seems a very solid horse and when you look at the Fairyhouse performance it was a demolition – Mark Walsh said he was never out of fourth gear.”

It could prove a vintage Supreme with the likes of the aforementioned Old Park Star heading to the race unbeaten for another of Geraghty’s former employers, and any number of exciting prospects from Ireland joining Mighty Park in the Cotswolds.

And the 43-time Festival-winning rider believes Mighty Park “could be something really special” if coming out on top on the back of just one outing under rules.

The William Hill ambassador added: “He only has his one run and his run in a point-to-point, so you could look to his experience if you wanted to have a negative heading into a Grade One like the Supreme, which is sure to be run at a really strong pace given how competitive it is.

“Old Park Star has been very good and Talk The Talk and El Cairos also have an element of untapped potential, while Sober Glory is a horse I think a lot of too and has some really solid form.

“It’s a real quality race and it will be a massive test for a horse with such little experience. I’m not doubting for a second he’ll be the real deal, but he’s going to have to be foot-perfect.

“It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the vibes on Mighty Park are really strong and are from the right people, being Willie and David Casey. If he can win a Supreme on the back of such little experience, then he could be something really special.”

Of course it is never a shock to see horses from the yard of the Festival’s leading trainer being talked up ahead of National Hunt racing’s most important four days and Geraghty is siding with Mighty Park’s stablemate Lossiemouth in the Champion Hurdle.

“She wasn’t at her best at the Dublin Racing Festival,” he said.

“Brighterdaysahead is a good mare, but she has had a chequered time at the Cheltenham Festival and her run here last year was probably too bad to be true.

“The New Lion was really good when winning the Turners last year and after his fall at Newcastle looked a good winner here on Trials day. But when you look at the bare form of that and beating Nemean Lion, he needs to be better than that.

“He’s a worthy favourite and Dan Skelton is bullish so you have to respect that, but he feels unproven and if the best Lossiemouth was to run, she would be the one.”