Is this Willie Mullins' best bet for the Supreme? Mighty Park wins by 38 lengths at Fairyhouse

MIGHTY PARK LEAPT to the head of the Willie Mullins pecking order for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with a dominant victory at Fairyhouse.

Mullins’ inevitably strong squad of contenders for the Cheltenham Festival opener has failed to materialise so far, with Bambino Fever just 24 hours earlier the clubhouse leader.

As she has the option of the mares’ novice hurdle as well, punters have been waiting for something to get behind and in Mighty Park – who is closely related to the mercurial Might Bite – they might just have it.

He was originally only second reserve for Thursday’s maiden hurdle, but following a couple of withdrawals, was able to run and word soon got out as he was sent off the 8-13 favourite.

Mark Walsh bounced the JP McManus purchase out in front and try as Paul Townend did to keep tabs aboard stablemate Roc Dino, he soon gave it up as a lost battle in the straight and was beaten 38 lengths.

🟢🟡 €105,000 buy Mighty Park got in as a reserve & the half-brother to Might Bite makes no mistake on his Rules debut @Fairyhouse 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/uyJp4zqiiM — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 15, 2026

Paddy Power cut the winner to 16-1 from 33s for the Supreme, or he is 12-1 for the Turners over further.

McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry said: “He couldn’t have done it any better. He made his own running and jumped great, we were very happy with him. It might not have been the strongest of races, but he couldn’t have done it any nicer than he did.

“He has all the things you should have, a bit of size and scope. We couldn’t be happier.”

He added: “We’ll see what Willie thinks and see how he comes out of the run, give him three weeks I suppose and then see where he goes from there. He had the run in the point-to-point. We’ll see in a few weeks where Willie wants to go.

“He’s raw enough still. Maybe it would be different in company but Mark said he was raw enough there in front.

“I’d say another run would mean a lot to him.”