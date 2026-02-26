More Stories
Mike Prendergast is to leave Munster. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Moving On

Munster confirm departure date for senior coach Mike Prendergast

After four years back with the province he will head for pastures new at end of the season.
12.59pm, 26 Feb 2026
13

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that they will lose senior coach Mike Prendergast at this season.

It is expected that he will move to English side Bath after they targeted him for their top job.

Prendergast has been with his home province since 2022 following a decade in France with coaching roles at Racing 92, Stade Français, Oyonnax and Grenoble.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan hailed the influence Prendergast has had on him since joining last summer, citing his “sharp rugby mind and an ability to connect with players in a way that brings the best out of them.”

Prendergast said it had been “an incredible honour” to return to Munster and admitted he has not acted lightly.

“My family and I have absolutely loved our time back home. To coach the team I represented as a player has been an incredible honour and this has been a very difficult decision.

“I’ve been in lots of different environments coaching and playing over the years but Munster will always hold a special place in my heart and it has been a really enjoyable four years.

“Working with the players and coaches has been an absolute pleasure but I believe now is the right time for a new challenge.”

