Six Galway players named on Minor Football Team of the Year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Galway have six players on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year, with Spidal defender Tomás Farthing announced as Player of the Year. He won the Man of the Match award in both the All-Ireland semi-final and final.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have four representatives, Derry have two while Tyrone, Kerry, and Dublin have one player each.

“I am delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year, with a special mention for Tomás Farthing, the well-deserved recipient of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Player of the Year”, said GAA president Larry McCarthy. “Fans turned out in large numbers to support our Minor players this season and we were fortunate to see the skills of these outstanding players. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers.”

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1. Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal) – Also Player of the Year

Advertisement

3. Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

4. Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris)

5. Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris)

6. Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway)

7. Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore)

8. Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks)

9. Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway)

10. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen)

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

11. Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway)

12. Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe)

13. Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales)