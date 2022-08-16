Membership : Access or Sign Up
Six Galway players named on Minor Football Team of the Year

Galway defender Tomás Farthing also scooped the Player of the Year award.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM
48 minutes ago 966 Views 0 Comments
Tomás Farthing.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Galway have six players on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year, with Spidal defender Tomás Farthing announced as Player of the Year. He won the Man of the Match award in both the All-Ireland semi-final and final.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have four representatives, Derry have two while Tyrone, Kerry, and Dublin have one player each. 

“I am delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year, with a special mention for Tomás Farthing, the well-deserved recipient of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Player of the Year”, said GAA president Larry McCarthy. “Fans turned out in large numbers to support our Minor players this season and we were fortunate to see the skills of these outstanding players. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers.” 

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1.     Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks)

2.     Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal) – Also Player of the Year

3.     Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

4.     Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris)

5.     Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris)

6.     Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway)

7.     Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore)

8.     Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks)

9.     Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway)

10.  Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen)

11.  Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway)

12.  Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe)

13.  Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes)

14.  Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts)

15.  Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales)

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie