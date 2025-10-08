Mo Salah scores as Egypt qualify, Roberto Lopes' Cape Verde made to wait

LIVERPOOL STAR Mohamed Salah scored twice to help Egypt beat Djibouti 3-0 in Casablanca on Wednesday and qualify for the 2026 World Cup, while Roberto Lopes’ Cape Verde missed out on a chance to seal their spot in the finals.

33-year-old Salah has netted nine times in a marathon qualifying campaign that began two years ago, and victory for Egypt gave them an unassailable five-point lead in Group A with one round remaining.

Twice African Footballer of the Year, Salah helped Liverpool win the Premier League a record-equalling 20th time last season, and captured the Golden Boot award with 29 goals.

But the Egypt captain has lost his spark with Liverpool this season, scoring just three goals in nine matches in all competitions.

After Ibrahim Adel put Egypt ahead on eight minutes, Salah netted six minutes later and again on 84 minutes to complete the scoring.

While Egypt have won the Africa Cup of Nations a record seven times, they have been less successful in World Cup qualifying, qualifying for the tournament just four times in 15 attempts — in 1934, 1990, 2018 and now 2026.

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored as Ghana trounced the Central African Republic 5-0 in Meknes, and they need one point from their final match at home to Comoros to qualify.

Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, captain Jordan Ayew 71 and Kamaldeen Sulemana were the other scorers for the Black Stars, who led 1-0 at half-time.

Cape Verde came from two goals behind in Tripoli to draw 3-3 with Libya and edge closer to a first World Cup appearance.

The island nation of about 550,000 inhabitants off the coast of Senegal will still clinch first place in Group D if they defeat Eswatini in Praia on Monday.

Known as the Blue Sharks, the Cape Verdeans are two points ahead of Cameroon, who beat Mauritius 2-0 in Saint-Pierre with Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo among the goals.

Cape Verde have 20 points after nine rounds, two more than Cameroon, whose eight World Cup appearances in an African record.

- Disastrous start -

Cape Verde's Roberto Lopes, rear center, and João Paulo Fernandes, right, fight for the ball with Libya's Muad Eisay, left. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Roberto Lopes, a Dublin-born defender with Shamrock Rovers, scored a first-minute own goal as Cape Verde made a disastrous start.

Telmo Arcanjo levelled for the island nation before goals either side of half-time from Ezoo el Mariamy and Mahmoud al Shalwi gave the Mediterranean Knights a 3-1 lead.

Sidny Cabral reduced the deficit, and Cyprus-based Willy Semedo equalised on 82 minutes to set up a tense finish as Cape Verde sought a fourth goal and qualification.

A match-winner did not materialise, but they will be expected to beat Eswatini, who remained winless in the group after surrendering a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw with Angola in Lobamba.

Cameroon, firm pre-qualifying favourites to win the group, had to secure maximum points in Mauritius to keep alive their hopes of overtaking Cape Verde, but needed 92 minutes to ensure success.

Advertisement

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu put the Indomitable Lions ahead on 57 minutes, and Mbeumo struck in added time with his fourth goal of the qualifying campaign.

Cameroon complete their schedule at home to Angola in Yaounde and must win to have any hope of automatic qualification.

Should Cape Verde finish first, Cameroon would hope to finish among the four best-ranked runners-up and qualify for the play-offs in November.

The winners of the African mini-tournament, comprising single-match semi-finals and a final, advance to six-nation inter-continental play-offs next March, with two World Cup places up for grabs.

Eswatini looked set to end an eight-match winless run in the mini-league when South Africa-based Justice Figuareido pounced on long passes to score twice early in the second half.

Angola, with French coach Patrice Beaumelle in charge for the first time after the sacking of Portuguese Pedro Goncalves, halved the deficit through Jonathan Buatu.

Then, slack Eswatini marking at a corner enabled Papel Ary to head the equaliser with 10 minutes of regular time remaining.

African 2026 World Cup matchday nine qualifying results on Wednesday:

Group A

Ethiopia 1 (James 27) Guinea-Bissau 0

Djibouti 0 Egypt 3 (Adel 8, Salah 14, 84)

Sierra Leone 0 Burkina Faso 1 (Zougrana 43)

Group D

Mauritius 0 Cameroon 2 (Moumi Ngamaleu 57, Mbeumo 90+2)

Libya 3 (Lopes 1-og, El Mariamy 42, Al Shalui 58) Cape Verde 3 (Arcanjo 29, Cabral 76, Samedo 82)

Eswatini 2 (Figuareido 48, 55) Angola 2 (Buatu 69, Papel Ary 80)

Group I

Chad 0 Mali 2 (Doumbia 19, 74)

Central African Republic 0 Ghana 5 (Salisu 20, Partey 52, Djiku 69, Ayew 71, Sulemana 87)

Comoros 1 (Said 82) Madagascar 2 (Couturier 11, Raheriniaina 73)

– © AFP 2025