McSharry breaks another record to ensure three finals for Ireland on last day of World Championships

The Sligo native posted another impressive time as she booked a spot in the final of the 200m breaststroke.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 9:35 AM
Mona McSharry pictured at the World Short Course Swimming Championships.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

MONA MCSHARRY CONTINUED her impressive form at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi after she broke another Irish record to book a spot in the final of the 200m breaststroke.

This will be the Sligo native’s third final at these championships and also ensures that Ireland will be represented in three finals on the last day of competition. 

McSharry clocked a brilliant 2:21.59 to finish third in her heat and joint seventh overall as she progresses to the final having claimed a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke yesterday.

Her lifetime best in this event in short course format was 2:25.08, while teammate Niamh Coyne previously held the Irish senior record at 2:22.70.

This is McSharry’s seventh new Irish senior record at these championships, and she now holds eight Irish senior records across long course (50m) and short course (25m) pools.

Her 200m breaststroke final will take place at 14:41 Irish time later today.

Tuesday afternoon also features Daniel Wiffen in the 1500m freestyle final and Jack McMillan in the 100m freestyle final.

These championships are world swimming’s finale of 2021 and the culmination of the short course (25m pool) season.

