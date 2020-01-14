This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banty names Monaghan XV for McKenna Cup decider against Tyrone

Conor Forde replaces regular goalkeeper Rory Beggan for Saturday evening’s final.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 9:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,358 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4966109
Banty: Monaghan can win McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Banty: Monaghan can win McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.
Banty: Monaghan can win McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

CAPTAIN RYAN WYLIE returns to Monaghan’s starting XV for Saturday’s McKenna Cup final against Tyrone.

Farney boss Seamus McEnaney has made a host of changes for the pre-season decider, including in goal where Emyvale’s Conor Forde replaces regular stopper Rory Beggan.

Darren Hughes and Jack McCarron are also absent from the named starting XV. Both players pulled up in the defeat against Donegal earlier this month, although their substitutions were described at the time as “precautionary”.

McEnaney and Monaghan are seeking a first McKenna Cup since 2003 while Tyrone, the defending champions, bid to extend the monopoly they have enjoyed in recent years with seven of the last eight titles.

Throw-in at the Athletic Grounds is at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Monaghan SF v Tyrone

1. Conor Forde (Emyvale)

2. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)
3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)
4. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

5. Shane Carey (Scotstown)
6. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)
7. Padraic Keenan (Corduff)

8. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermotts)
9. Barry McBennett (Doohamlet)

10. Michael P O’Dowd (Clontibret)
11. Robbie McAllister (Emyvale)
12. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

13. Jason Irwin (Oram)
14. Keith McEnaney (Corduff)
15. Philip Donnelly (Blackhill)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

14.01.20 'There were men crying, they hadn't experienced any success at senior level' - the rise of Kilcoo
14.01.20 'Two guys left by the back door. I heard about it before they told me' - Galvin
14.01.20 'His footballing ethos is pretty simple' - early days signal return to attacking football for Galway

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie