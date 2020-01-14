Banty names Monaghan XV for McKenna Cup decider against Tyrone

Banty: Monaghan can win McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.

CAPTAIN RYAN WYLIE returns to Monaghan’s starting XV for Saturday’s McKenna Cup final against Tyrone.

Farney boss Seamus McEnaney has made a host of changes for the pre-season decider, including in goal where Emyvale’s Conor Forde replaces regular stopper Rory Beggan.

Darren Hughes and Jack McCarron are also absent from the named starting XV. Both players pulled up in the defeat against Donegal earlier this month, although their substitutions were described at the time as “precautionary”.

McEnaney and Monaghan are seeking a first McKenna Cup since 2003 while Tyrone, the defending champions, bid to extend the monopoly they have enjoyed in recent years with seven of the last eight titles.

Throw-in at the Athletic Grounds is at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Monaghan SF v Tyrone

1. Conor Forde (Emyvale)

2. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

4. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

5. Shane Carey (Scotstown)

6. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

7. Padraic Keenan (Corduff)

8. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermotts)

9. Barry McBennett (Doohamlet)

10. Michael P O’Dowd (Clontibret)

11. Robbie McAllister (Emyvale)

12. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

13. Jason Irwin (Oram)

14. Keith McEnaney (Corduff)

15. Philip Donnelly (Blackhill)

