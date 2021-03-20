BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 20 March 2021
Advertisement

More injury concerns for Stephen Kenny ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Conor Hourihane and Callum O’Dowda both limped off while on club duty this afternoon.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 7:55 PM
30 minutes ago 1,498 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5387413
Conor Hourihane was injured as he attempted to win possession in a challenge with Leandro Bacuna.
Image: PA
Conor Hourihane was injured as he attempted to win possession in a challenge with Leandro Bacuna.
Conor Hourihane was injured as he attempted to win possession in a challenge with Leandro Bacuna.
Image: PA

CONOR HOURIHANE AND Callum O’Dowda have emerged as injury concerns for Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Ireland are scheduled to begin their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign away to Serbia on Wednesday night.

Both players – named in Kenny’s squad this week – were forced off with unspecified injuries during their respective club games today in the Championship.

Hourihane, who’s on loan at Swansea City from Aston Villa, lasted just 18 minutes as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City in the Welsh derby.

The 30-year-old midfielder picked up a knock while attempting to win possession in a challenge with Cardiff’s Leandro Bacuna.

O’Dowda was in tears as he left the field in the 88th minute of Bristol City’s 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United, having only recently returned from a three-month lay-off.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 25-year-old winger was making his first start since suffering a hamstring injury in December. He marked his return to action with a goal after coming off the bench in last weekend’s win against Birmingham City.

Ireland are already without the services of Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy, Jack Byrne and Adam Idah for Wednesday’s game in Belgrade, which will be followed next Saturday by a home fixture against Luxembourg.

Having captained Blackburn Rovers to a 1-1 draw away to Championship leaders Norwich City today, centre-back Darragh Lenihan has been added to Stephen Kenny’s squad. It’s unclear yet if Lenihan’s call-up is a consequence of a defensive withdrawal.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie