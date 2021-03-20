More injury concerns for Stephen Kenny ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Conor Hourihane was injured as he attempted to win possession in a challenge with Leandro Bacuna.

Conor Hourihane was injured as he attempted to win possession in a challenge with Leandro Bacuna.

CONOR HOURIHANE AND Callum O’Dowda have emerged as injury concerns for Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Ireland are scheduled to begin their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign away to Serbia on Wednesday night.

Both players – named in Kenny’s squad this week – were forced off with unspecified injuries during their respective club games today in the Championship.

Hourihane, who’s on loan at Swansea City from Aston Villa, lasted just 18 minutes as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City in the Welsh derby.

The 30-year-old midfielder picked up a knock while attempting to win possession in a challenge with Cardiff’s Leandro Bacuna.

O’Dowda was in tears as he left the field in the 88th minute of Bristol City’s 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United, having only recently returned from a three-month lay-off.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The 25-year-old winger was making his first start since suffering a hamstring injury in December. He marked his return to action with a goal after coming off the bench in last weekend’s win against Birmingham City.

Ireland are already without the services of Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy, Jack Byrne and Adam Idah for Wednesday’s game in Belgrade, which will be followed next Saturday by a home fixture against Luxembourg.

Having captained Blackburn Rovers to a 1-1 draw away to Championship leaders Norwich City today, centre-back Darragh Lenihan has been added to Stephen Kenny’s squad. It’s unclear yet if Lenihan’s call-up is a consequence of a defensive withdrawal.