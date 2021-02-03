Carlow hurlers add Kilkenny All-Ireland winner to management team

Paddy Mullally (left) during his time as a selector with Clara.

CARLOW HAVE CONFIRMED that Tom Mullally’s backroom team will include his brother, former Kilkenny hurler and All-Ireland winner Paddy Mullally. Tom Mullally was recently appointed manager of the Carlow senior hurlers, with his new backroom team confirmed this morning.

Paddy Mullally, who started in midfield for Kilkenny’s 2003 All-Ireland final win over Cork, will join as a coach, working alongside John Dermody. Mullally was previously part of the management team which helped guide Kilkenny to a first senior camogie All-Ireland in 22 years back in 2016.

He has also worked with the Mullinavat senior hurlers and WIT camogie.

Carlow have also confirmed that Chris Kealy, Joe Nolan and Pat Murphy will be Tom Mullally’s selectors.

Tom Mullally is perhaps best known for his successful time in charge of Carlow club Mount Leinster Rangers, helping them to a famous Leinster senior championship win in 2013. The club went all the way to the 2014 All-Ireland club final, losing to a Joe Canning-inspired Portumna by eight points.

Mullally, who succeeds Colm Bonnar as Carlow boss, also coached Clara to a Kilkenny county title in 2013, ending a 27-year drought for the club, and led the Wexford U21s to a Leinster final in 2018, and worked with the Carlow minors in 20202.