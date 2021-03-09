Munster boosted by return of Matt Gallagher from three-month absence

Matt Gallagher had to be withdrawn during Munster's Guinness Pro14 game against Zebre back in November.

A FIRST APPEARANCE in more than three months is imminent for Munster’s Matt Gallagher.

The southern province confirmed today that the 24-year-old back-three player will return to team training this week after recovering from injury.

Gallagher hasn’t featured since damaging his shoulder in the 52-3 win against Zebre on 30 November.

The former England U20 international, who’s Irish-qualified, was playing for Munster for just the fifth time since his move from Saracens.

However, with some important fixtures on the horizon, Chris Cloete could be facing a spell on the sidelines as a result of an ankle problem.

The South African flanker is set to undergo a scan this week after he was hurt during last Friday’s win against Connacht.

Craig Casey, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell have all returned to Ireland camp ahead of the Six Nations meeting with Scotland.

Shane Daly has remained with Munster so he’ll be in contention to play in this Friday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Scarlets at Thomond Park.

Munster are scheduled to play Leinster in the Pro14 final on 27 March, before tackling a Champions Cup knockout clash with Toulouse on the weekend of 2-4 April.