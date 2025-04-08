'This group of players have won in difficult places' - Munster ready for Bordeaux mission

SOME MATCH WEEKS move at a faster pace than others and this will be one of those occasions for Munster, who have unpacked their bags from a memorable Champions Cup round of 16 win in La Rochelle and launched into their planning for Saturday’s quarter-final assignment in Bordeaux.

The good news is they’ll make that return trip to France with Thaakir Abrahams on board, with the South African training fully today after being removed with cramp at the Stade Marcel Deflandre. The outlook is not as positive on Jeremy Loughman, with the prop sent for a scan after injuring his hamstring in a scrum.

Otherwise it’s all systems go for another testing European away day, but one that will hold no fear for team well used to pulling off big wins on the road.

“This group of players have been in difficult places, have won in difficult places, and it’s about growing all those different pieces that help you understand the reasons of how you can win and why you can win in away pitches,” says defence coach Denis Leamy.

“The group is in a confident mood. We’ve obviously won in a very difficult place in La Rochelle last weekend. The challenge going to Bordeaux now will be even higher again, but it’s one we’re very excited about and it’s just about getting our bodies and our minds right for the challenge and over to France we go again.”

Advertisement

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

La Rochelle and Bordeaux-Begles are not quite kindred spirits but Leamy feels the two French sides are not worlds apart in how they look to play the game.

“I think they’re quite similar actually in many ways. You could argue that Bordeaux maybe look to play a little bit more chaotic and they throw the ball around a little bit more and they’ve got players like [Damian] Penaud and Billy Barry [Louis Bielle-Biarrey], that’s what we’re calling him at the moment here, but these sort of players are very special players and they get them into spaces where they get really threatening and really effective.

“So that’s the challenge for us in trying to create slow ball and trying to create a good defensive line in controlling our kicking game, and obviously when we have the ball, how we control that and how we create problems for them.”

After last week’s reunion with Ronan O’Gara, this weekend sees Munster come up against Joey Carbery, who left Thomond Park for the Top 14 last summer.

Bordeaux attack coach Noel McNamara is another familiar face. The Clare man coached a number of current Munster players as Ireland U20s head coach, including Jack Crowley, Craig Casey, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Josh Wycherley and Andrew Smith, and also worked with Abrahams during his time with the Sharks in South Africa. Leamy also knows McNamara from his time as Leinster contact skills coach.

“I know Noel very well, he did very well in the Leinster Academy and went to Sharks and now onto Bordeaux. He’s had a brilliant career and being successful anywhere he’s gone. Anyone who has worked with Noel will know his philosophy on rugby, huge detail around the breakdown and kick transitions. It’s great to see Noel doing well and bringing Bordeaux to this stage of European rugby.

And obviously Joey who was with us for a number of years, played for Ireland, he’s somebody we know well and we know the quality he will bring and the threat that he possesses.”

Carbery was excellent in Bordeaux’s defeat of Ulster on Sunday, and while it was by no means a complete performance from the French side, there were enough moments of quality to remind Munster they are heading into another seriously challenging away day.

“I think everyone in this building and probably anyone who has watched them right throughout the European Cup would be really, really impressed by what they’ve done over the last season.

“They’ve an awful lot of quality rugby players, they’ve got big men, they’ve got powerful set piece, and their ability to transfer the ball at speed is incredible.

“I thought you saw all of that against Ulster and their instincts to play running rugby, attacking rugby, to create any sort of opportunity into a score, it’s really strong, and it’s something you have to admire in terms of what they do and certainly it’s a real challenge for us to play against them and try to shut them down.”